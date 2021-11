They’re all over TikTok, Instagram, and perhaps your friends’ wrists and ankles: Bala Bangles. They’re exactly what they sound like, bangles that resemble a chic chunky bracelet, so they don’t even look like a workout accessory. But they are, in fact, just that ... and quite useful once you put them to work. If you’re wondering how to use Bala Bangles — which celebs from Reese Witherspoon to Maria Sharapova have gotten into, too — it’s actually quite easy. You can simply wear them around the house as you go about your day or incorporate them into your existing workout routine, whether that includes cardio, dance, yoga, or your daily walk or run. And you can choose from one- or two-pound versions. There’s literally something for everybody here.

