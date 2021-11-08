China's Xiaohongshu Raises $500 Million, Valuation Hits $20 Billion - Source

Rivian (RIVN) goes public this morning, and after adjusting the price up all week, it now values the company at around $77 billion at the opening. “Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 153,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $78.00 per share. In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,950,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Rivian’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol “RIVN.” The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO