Longtime Happy Joe’s franchisees to renovate and reopen beloved restaurant in January 2022. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // GALENA, Ill. - Roger and Margaret Bussan met while working at Galena’s Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in 1995. So, when the husband-and-wife duo were approached by CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco that the restaurant where their relationship began was in a position for them to buy, they knew what they had to do … bring it back to life.

