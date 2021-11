Even before the pandemic necessitated the use of technology to conduct everyday business-being the only safe way to interact with others and shop for things like groceries-our lives were becoming more and more integrated with technology. We have automated locks on our cars and keys that function more like remotes than the brass turnkeys of old. We have remote security systems that live-stream footage of our front and back porches to our phones. We have safes with electronic keypads, credit cards saved on our computers, and corporations have databases full of our private information-all of which can easily be broken into by a hacker with enough technological savvy.

