US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

By Associated Press
Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from...

www.thereporteronline.com

Related
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KIRO 7 Seattle

As ban lifts, visitors to US await long-delayed hugs, kisses

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France — (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Pandemic#Europe#Charles De Gaulle Airport#Ap
news9.com

US Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on non-essential travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday,...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

US lifts travel ban on international travelers from 33 countries

On Monday, the United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers arriving via the air from 26 countries in the Schengen region of Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The travel restrictions had been in place for nearly two years. According to...
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

US Retailers Pin Hopes on Tourists As Travel Ban Lifts

U.S. retailers are hoping incoming international travelers will help buoy sales for the holiday shopping season, CNBC reported. The President Joe Biden administration will be allowing overseas visitors into the country as of Monday (Nov. 7), according to the report. This comprises travelers from over 30 countries, including the U.K. and Brazil, which have been restricted from entering the U.S. since the pandemic began in early 2020.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NWI.com

Watch families reunite at the airport after US lifts travel ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months. Read the full story here:
SAN DIEGO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay tourism industry eagerly awaits return of international visitors after travel ban lifts

On Monday, Nov. 8, the state’s tourism and travel industry leaders will begin to rebuild a $28 billion annual segment of business lost to the pandemic. On that day, international travel restrictions to the U.S. will be lifted, allowing fully vaccinated people to fly into the country, and cross the borders if coming from Mexico or Canada. The Biden administration made the announcement Sept. 20.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kunm.org

MON: UNM disenrolling 256 students who skipped vaccine mandate, US lifts pandemic travel ban, + More

UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate - Albuquerque Journal, Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press. The University of New Mexico is disenrolling 256 students from classes for not complying with the university's requirement for vaccination against COVID-19. University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the students being disenrolled took no action...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
AFP

India opens to tourists after 20 months

India on Monday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified. But after a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, last month announced a loosening.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

