Fort Hays State University is once again addressing the needs of students, the agricultural industry, and the regional workforce with the launch of a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in agribusiness. This innovative online and on-campus program was developed by the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship (RCOBE), working in partnership with the Department of Agriculture in the Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO