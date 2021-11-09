Drive Shack (DS) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO