RadNet (RDNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. GUIDANCE:. SOC Telemed Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $91.5-93.5 million, versus the consensus of $90.9 million.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.09) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings...
Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.75), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.67 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10 million.
CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. GUIDANCE:. CIRCOR sees FY2021 EPS of $1.69-$1.74, versus the consensus of $2.12. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
Mirant Corporation (NYSE: MIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($7.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Mirant Corporation sees FY2021 revenue of $723 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Mirant Corporation (MIR)...
CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million. For...
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $757.8 billion, versus $736.9 billion reported last year. Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework:. Spectrum...
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) reported Q3 net loss of $28.8M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) click here.
Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $133.02 million.
Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
