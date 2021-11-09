CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

RadNet (RDNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. GUIDANCE:. SOC Telemed Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $91.5-93.5 million, versus the consensus of $90.9 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Compugen (CGEN) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.07/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.09) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.75), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rdnt#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

BlackSky (BKSY) Misses Q3 EPS by 67c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.67 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIRCOR (CIR) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. GUIDANCE:. CIRCOR sees FY2021 EPS of $1.69-$1.74, versus the consensus of $2.12. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Coupang (CPNG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mirant Corporation (MIR) Reports Q3 Loss of $7.01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mirant Corporation (NYSE: MIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($7.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Mirant Corporation sees FY2021 revenue of $723 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Mirant Corporation (MIR)...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Misses Q4 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $757.8 billion, versus $736.9 billion reported last year. Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework:. Spectrum...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Reports Q3 Net Loss of $28.8M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) reported Q3 net loss of $28.8M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $133.02 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Target Hospitality (TH) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy