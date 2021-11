Share the Season is an annual campaign designed to financially assist Wichitans in need. The people are not identified to protect their privacy. Last year, a single mom called for Share the Season assistance. She had always supported herself and her teenage son. When she called, she was on FMLA from her job because her 17-year-old son was in the hospital in Kansas City being treated for leukemia. She had used her savings and now needed help.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO