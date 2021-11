We have an application that we moved to the Palo's clientless vpn. When you perform a database query, the .aspx portion of the query is chopped off and you get "this page isn't working. Didn't send any data." But I can see from the rewrite string that the .aspx page missing and just an empty query is left. I have a ticket open with Palo but thought I would post something here if anyone has encountered anything similar. We're on version 9.1.5. There really isn't much in the way of rewrite customization. Coming from F5 and Cisco there were some additional rewrite settings but I don't see much in the Palo except the ability to exclude certain domains.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO