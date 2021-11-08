CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Affirming Identities: APIDA

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll members of the campus community who identify as Asian, Pacific Islander, and/or Desi-American (APIDA) are invited...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
praisedc.com

Affirmations for Women of Color in the Workplace!

Feeling tired? Depleted or Discouraged? Experiencing racism at work? Watch this week’s video to get filled up and hear some affirmations that will encourage you in this season!!. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:. As BIPOCs, it can be difficult existing, especially in the workplace. Feeling tired?...
HEALTH
wcbe.org

Reimagining American Identity

America’s racial reckoning is underway, yet continues to be hotly debated. One novel approach comes from leadership consultants Amiel Handelsman and Jewel Kinch-Thomas: frame it as a hero’s or heroine’s journey. The answer is surprising, simple – and makes a great deal of sense in fostering reckoning…then reconciliation. They then discuss with Maureen what it means to use this metaphor for developing leaders.
SOCIETY
case.edu

Women of Wonder with Jacklyn Chisholm

Join the Alumni Association of Case Western Reserve University and the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for Women of Wonder, a series of conversations on women’s professional leadership journeys. Alumni and members of the campus community are invited to gather for an in-depth conversation on topics that explore women’s pathways in the pursuit of leadership, the obstacles they faced along the way, and the tactics that kept them moving forward.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
case.edu

International Education Week

All members of the campus community are invited to celebrate International Education Week with the Center for International Affairs today (Nov. 15) through Friday, Nov. 19. International Education Week is a national celebration of the benefits of international education and global exchange. The joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education is an effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences in the United States. All week long, you can learn about the impact international education has here at CWRU through the personal accounts of students, faculty and staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Pacific Islander#Desi American#Oma
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
theprospectordaily.com

The pandemic: A mirror of identity

Looking at a mirror has never been easy for me. Throughout my adolescence, I have made plenty of important discoveries about myself. When I was 14, I found myself searching for pictures of Ross Lynch, from Disney’s “Austin & Ally,” when I would be home alone. I know, it is rather embarrassing. But this continued all throughout my life being alone, and finding the comfort to open up and truly be myself. Today, I am open and proud about my sexuality. I have met people and talked to many online who have similar stories to mine. Being alone is a time where people can embrace their identities, their sexualities and everything that they are otherwise afraid to show in public.
EL PASO, TX
Western Front

New gender-affirming care program introduced at Western

Western Washington University is now hosting a new Gender-Affirming Care Team as a collaboration between various departments on campus including LGBTQ+ Western, the Student Health Center, the Counseling and Wellness Center and the Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic. This program supports students who are interested in taking steps to transition in ways that...
SOCIETY
case.edu

Research Fair

Shadowing Case by Case and the Undergraduate Research Society will collaborate to host a Research Fair Friday, Nov. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Thwing Center atrium. Students are invited to explore research opportunities for the upcoming semester, summer and more. The Research Fair will feature the opportunity...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
case.edu

Keithley Symposium 2021—”Monumental Conversations: City Stories”

The Keithley Symposium is a biannual event co-hosted by the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) and Case Western Reserve University joint program in art history that brings together artists, scholars, thought leaders and community members to explore the role of visual arts in contemporary society. For the 2021 symposium, “Monumental Conversations: City Stories,” CWRU and the CMA are collaborating with Monument Lab, an internationally recognized public art and history studio that cultivates and facilitates critical conversations around the past, present and future of monuments.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

“Health Disparities for Women of Color and Infant Mortality”

The School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence will host the next session of its Virtual Inclusive Talks and Lecture Series (VITALS). This upcoming session of VITALS is about “Health Disparities for Women of Color and Infant Mortality,” hosted by Arthur R. James, a retired obstetrician, gynecologist and pediatrician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The discussion will take place Wednesday, Dec. 8, at noon.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
case.edu

Get funding for your project to develop innovative teaching and research projects benefiting students

Applications are now open for Nord Grants, financial awards made to individual full-time faculty members or faculty members in collaboration with others, for the purpose of developing innovative teaching and research projects that directly benefit student learning. Such projects could include (but are not limited to):. Exploring innovative teaching and...
EDUCATION
case.edu

CWRU American Medical Student Association Benefit Dinner

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the annual CWRU American Medical Student Association (AMSA) Benefit Dinner to support Mission4Maureen, a local organization aimed at reducing the cost of brain tumor treatment for underserved communities in the Cleveland Area. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Thwing Center ballroom.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Nutrition and public health nutrition programs virtual information session

Whether you’re considering a career in dietetics, enhancing your academic record, or hoping to work in wellness, public policy or disease prevention, the training you may gain from Case Western Reserve University’s nutrition and public health nutrition programs at the School of Medicine will open you to a variety of options. Members of the CWRU community are invited to learn how a graduate degree in nutrition or public health nutrition can shape their academic training and provide valuable experience that can give them a competitive edge in their future career at an upcoming virtual information session Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. (EST).
SCIENCE
case.edu

T.H.I.N.K. suicide prevention training

University Health and Counseling Services will host T.H.I.N.K., suicide prevention training, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Senior Classroom B. T.H.I.N.K. is a suicide prevention training to help people recognize warning signs and assist others who may be having suicidal thoughts. This...
MENTAL HEALTH
case.edu

The 48th Annual Ebony Ball

Now in its 48th year, the African American Society’s Ebony Ball has been a celebration of the history and future of the Black community at Case Western Reserve University. This year’s theme, “Keep The Fire Burnin’,” emphasizes the importance of uplifting and supporting our community. It will be a night of food, heartfelt performances (The Voices of God Gospel Choir), guest speeches and plenty of dancing. Those who attend will be treated to dinner and take-home goodies, and the evening will conclude with a lantern release.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

“Philanthropy 101”

Are you interested in giving back to the community? Do you have philanthropic passions that you would like to pursue further but are not quite sure how to do so? Are you part of a student organization interested in learning tips on fundraising for causes you care about? Join the Center for Civic Engagement & Learning’s (CCEL) Executive Council and Ayla Sweeney, CWRU’s director of parent and family giving, for “Philanthropy 101,” an overview on philanthropy and insights on successful fundraising strategies followed by a panel of student organizations sharing their fundraising tips.
CHARITIES
case.edu

Biomedical Sciences Training Program (BSTP) overview webinar

As you explore your PhD options, have you considered the possibilities for what’s next? Graduates from the School of Medicine’s Biomedical Sciences Training Program (BSTP) at Case Western Reserve University go on to a myriad research, academic and nonprofit positions. Join the School of Medicine’s George Dubyak, professor of physiology...
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

Diversity Career Fair Being Held Virtually Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you need help finding a job, there’s a career fair Monday and it’s focused on increasing diversity. The career fair is aimed to help minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. More than 25 companies will be online for interview. You can register ahead of time at Diversityx.net. Applicants are encouraged to upload a resume. The fair starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

Local Artists Tapped For New Works In Revamped Lexington Market

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three new works by local artists will be installed at the renovated Lexington Market, developer Seawall said Monday. Two artist groups and one solo artist, all from Baltimore, will create site-specific public art reflecting on the market’s history and people’s relationship with food as part of a partnership between Seawall and the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City. The mother and son team of Oletha DeVane and Chris Kojzar will create the sculpture “Robert and Rosetta,” referring to an enslaved man who sold butter from his enslaver’s dairy farm at the market and an enslaved woman who was sold...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy