Affirming Identities: APIDA

Looking at a mirror has never been easy for me. Throughout my adolescence, I have made plenty of important discoveries about myself. When I was 14, I found myself searching for pictures of Ross Lynch, from Disney’s “Austin & Ally,” when I would be home alone. I know, it is rather embarrassing. But this continued all throughout my life being alone, and finding the comfort to open up and truly be myself. Today, I am open and proud about my sexuality. I have met people and talked to many online who have similar stories to mine. Being alone is a time where people can embrace their identities, their sexualities and everything that they are otherwise afraid to show in public.

