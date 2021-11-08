London Hunger Striker Fears Wife’s Fate In Iran Hinges On Nuclear Talks

Aryan Wali Zellmi, a 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd, had tried twice to enter the European Union through Belarus. This time, he got stuck on the freezing border with Poland, joining hundreds in a crisis that the EU blames on Minsk. Zellmi is one of between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants -- mostly from Iraqi Kurdistan, but also from other volatile Middle Eastern countries like Syria -- who have camped at the forested Polish border for a week. With many young children and women among them, the migrants have slept in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift camp, hoping to be let into the European Union. A barbed wire fence separates them from the Polish army, which has not let them through and created an emergency zone along its border.

