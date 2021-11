Click here to read the full article. Target’s winning formula includes not only its product assortment and size, but the community it has created, one that includes its workforce, said Christina Hennington, the retailer’s executive vice president and chief growth officer. “We really value our team. We think that the team is the secret sauce that builds our culture and that contributes to the growth that we have delivered in our business,” Hennington said. “Investing back into our team is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do to stay ahead in a competitive environment....

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO