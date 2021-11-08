CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Polish judges’ right to fair hearing was breached – European court

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Two Polish judges’ right to a fair hearing was violated after they had job applications blocked, Europe’s top human rights court said on Monday in a ruling that questioned the independence of Poland’s judiciary. The decision was the latest blow to Poland in a dispute with...

CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
Asbarez News

Azerbaijan Violated Armenian Captives’ Right to Life, European Court Rules

In two judgments issued on Thursday the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Azerbaijan has violated the rights of two Armenian citizens to life and has obliged the country to pay 40,000 euros in each case. The case of Petrosyan v. Azerbaijan concerns the death of the applicant’s son...
104.1 WIKY

Polish far-right Independence Day march to go ahead despite court ban

WARSAW (Reuters) – Thousands of far-right sympathisers are expected to march through Warsaw on Thursday in an annual Independence Day gathering after Poland’s nationalist rulers helped challenge a court ban on the event. Critics say in lending a hand to the Nov. 11 march, an event marked by occasional violence,...
Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. “We are ready to help it by all means if of...
Hungary will not leave EU, wants to reform it, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will not leave the European Union but will resist attempts from Brussels to erode its sovereignty, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his Fidesz party on Sunday. Nationalist Orban, who faces a close parliamentary election next year for the first time in more than a decade, was...
Hungarian court discusses government motion challenging supremacy of EU law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February, saying...
AFP

Fallen French right-winger Fillon appeals fraud conviction

Former French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon returns to court on Monday to try to clear his name in a corruption scandal that caused his downfall and sealed the rise of Emmanuel Macron. After five years of turbulent Socialist rule under Francois Hollande the conservative former prime minister was hotly tipped to win back the Elysee Palace for the right in 2017. But three months before the vote, Fillon's campaign was torpedoed by revelations that his wife Penelope received 613,000 euros ($700,000) over a period of 15 years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and his deputy. Fillon, who had campaigned as a model of integrity, crashed out of the election in the first round after being charged with embezzling public funds.
Factbox: Most prominent people being held by Myanmar junta

(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in military-ruled Myanmar, three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in a ruling that drew international condemnation. Fenster was among thousands of people – including dozens of media workers – detained since a Feb. 1 coup...
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
AFP

Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy. The current protest movement kicked off mid-2020, with student-led rallies calling for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and for reforms to the monarchy. 
German would-be govt stops short of vaccine obligation for care homes

BERLIN (Reuters) – The parties holding talks on forming Germany’s next government have agreed to tighten care home’s protection from the coronavirus by introducing a daily test requirement for visitors and staff, but stopped short of making vaccination compulsory. Senior Greens legislator Kathrin Goering-Eckardt said she personally would have wanted...
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
AFP

Solution to post-Brexit N. Ireland trade row 'still possible': PM

Britain's prime minister said Monday that finding a solution with the European Union to Brexit agreement problems regarding Northern Ireland "still seems possible", but reiterated he was ready to trigger a suspension clause in the deal. Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted his government "would rather find a negotiated solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and that still seems possible".
