As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial winds down, all eyes are on the jurors who are expected to determine his fate on multiple charges this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Judge Bruce Schroeder read out jury instructions in court on Monday after dismissing one of the charges against Mr Rittenhouse, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He is now facing five charges, all felonies. Closing arguments are set to take place on Monday, and Judge Schroeder has instructed both sides to keep things brief. The defence also has a pending motion for a mistrial with prejudice, which the judge...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO