Alabama State

Lawsuit challenges new Alabama congressional districts

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven.

An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts into law.

A previously filed lawsuit by two state senators and several voters was also updated Thursday to challenge the new map.

A lawsuit backed by an organization aligned with a Democratic group says the plan unlawfully packs confines Black voting power to one majority-Black district.

CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with "Local Coverage You Can Count On" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news

