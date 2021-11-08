CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Closing arguments today in trial of former sheriff Jack Strain

By Chris Miller
 7 days ago

Jurors on the Northshore today hear closing arguments in the sex abuse trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

After prosecutors presented dozens of witnesses, including five people who say former sheriff Jack Strain either raped or sexually abused them, the defense rested without calling anyone.

"So it's a very interesting call, because they don't think that Jack Strain's testimony would be advantageous to his defense," said legal analyst Doug Sunseri.

Sunseri says the defense will argue during today's summations that the witnesses who testified against the former sheriff just aren't believable, or had ulterior motives. He says that may be a tough sell.

"What benefit do they have by coming forth? There's no financial gain, it's embarrassing to talk about," Sunseri said. "In fact, one of the witnesses didn't want to testify."

Judge A. Bruce Simpson advised jurors to bring a few days' worth of clothes with them, a sign they will be sequestered, and that this may take a while to sort out.

"They may be debating on which charges were proved and which weren't," Sunseri explained. "They may say, well, we're not convinced on the rape charges, but we might be convinced on some of the sexual assault charges."

Sunseri says with a case that relies mostly on testimony from people alleging decades old crimes, it will all come down to how believable the witnesses were.

