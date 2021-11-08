League of Legends’ next Arcane content adds a “new interactive experience”

Netflix recently premiered the final trailer for its highly anticipated Arcane series during the 2021 Worlds Semi-Finals over the weekend. Set in Riot Games‘ League of Legends universe, the series is a Netflix Original produced by Fortiche Productions, the minds behind the K/DA music videos. The plot follows two long-lost sisters, Jinx and Vi who’s paths have deviated. One has become a law enforcement officer in the extravagant city of Piltover and the other a renegade in the dark underbelly of Zaun. The final trailer cuts to scenes of the sisters attempting to reunite, but are unable to due to dark external forces. In addition to the sisters, the trailer features narration from the Yordle scientist Heimerdinger and cameo appearances from the Piltover sharpshooter Caitlyn, hammer-wielding hero Jayce, and more.
