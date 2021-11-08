CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends’ next Arcane content adds a “new interactive experience”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends’ big Arcane-themed celebratory bash is in full swing, and developer Riot Games has announced the in-game event’s next phase is here. Called Progress Days – named after a holiday in the gleefully received Netflix show that just launched – the new phase brings a bunch of content to...

Food Beast

Check Out the New ARCANE: League of Legends Chocolate Collab

Gamers with a sweet tooth, be on high alert for this new chocolate collab between ARCANE: League of Legends and Compartés Chocolatier. To celebrate and kick off the upcoming Arcane animated Netflix series, Riot Games and Compartés Chocolatier linked up to reimagine the characters in the game and TV as custom, limited-edition chocolates.
IGN

Fortnite - Arcane Jinx of League of Legends Trailer

Arcane Jinx from League of Legends arrives on the Fortnite Island on November 4, 2021 at 8 PM ET. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. The Arcane Jinx Outfit will be in the Item Shop as well as additional items from the Arcane: League of Legends Set, including the Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, and built from surplus Pow Pow parts. Also, pretend Piltover's your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track.
dotesports.com

Arcane skins for Jinx, Caitlyn in League of Legends revealed

Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is releasing several skins for League champions who will appear in the show. And today, Riot revealed skins for Jinx and Caitlyn based on the way the two characters will appear...
theloadout.com

League of Legends and Valorant players are getting Arcane-themed freebies

The League of Legends universe is about to get a whole lot bigger this month, thanks to the arrival of Arcane – Riot Game’s animated League of Legends series. The series is dropping on Netflix later this week, and to celebrate Riot is kicking off a month-long RiotX Arcane event, which will bring the company’s games together through a series of online events.
dexerto.com

League of Legends x PUBG crossover: Arcane teaser revealed

League of Legends is set to debut the animated show Arcane on November 6, but an unexpected collaboration with PUBG could be on the cards following the release of a cryptic post. It’s a truly great time to be a League of Legends fan, as a heap of fresh content...
Deadline

‘Arcane’ Showrunner Calls Netflix Series A “Love Letter” To ‘League Of Legends’ IP & Gamers; Riot Boss Shares Gaming Company’s Next Steps

The red carpet has come to Runeterra as Riot Games takes its first major plunge into entertainment with Arcane, an animated series based on the widely popular video game League of Legends. Launched in 2009, League of Legends is a MOBA (multiplayer-online battle arena) game that sees two teams of five players battle for power and land through different types of playable characters, called Champions. League has since transformed into a staple in the Esports world and an IP that has spawned music videos, cinematics, comics and lore – a lot of it. For its television debut, Riot is starting from...
hypebeast.com

Watch the Final Trailer for 'League of Legends' Animated Series 'Arcane'

Netflix recently premiered the final trailer for its highly anticipated Arcane series during the 2021 Worlds Semi-Finals over the weekend. Set in Riot Games‘ League of Legends universe, the series is a Netflix Original produced by Fortiche Productions, the minds behind the K/DA music videos. The plot follows two long-lost sisters, Jinx and Vi who’s paths have deviated. One has become a law enforcement officer in the extravagant city of Piltover and the other a renegade in the dark underbelly of Zaun. The final trailer cuts to scenes of the sisters attempting to reunite, but are unable to due to dark external forces. In addition to the sisters, the trailer features narration from the Yordle scientist Heimerdinger and cameo appearances from the Piltover sharpshooter Caitlyn, hammer-wielding hero Jayce, and more.
epicstream.com

All The League of Legends Champions Featured in The First Act of Arcane

Riot Games' new animated series Arcane just premiered on Netflix last Saturday, and the first act includes the show's first three episodes that introduced us to characters familiar to League of Legends players. Through Arcane's first three episodes, nine League champions have appeared in the show - either as a...
epicstream.com

League of Legends Arcane Takes Over Burj Khalifa and London to Promote New Netflix Series

Riot Games, the game developer behind popular esports titles like League of Legends and VALORANT, has turned Burj Khalifa into a portal to Runeterra, the world of Arcane, Netflix's upcoming League of Legends animated series, and hundreds have gathered around to watch the spectacle. Arcane recently took over Dubai's iconic landmark as Riot and Netflix hype up the launch of the highly-anticipated animated series, which is set to premiere worldwide on November 6-7.
PCGamesN

League of Legends is getting a big cross-game Arcane celebration

League of Legends, along with the other games set in the Runeterra universe, is getting a big, month-long extravaganza to celebrate the upcoming launch of its spin-off Netflix show, Arcane. Kicking off with the MOBA game’s 2021 World Championship final and a live global premiere event in early November, the Arcane celebrations will bring new skins, Summoner’s Rift updates, “new interactive experiences”, and more inspired by the show.
The Verge

Netflix’s Arcane is a slick and exciting intro to League of Legends

For years, fans have been wondering just when the heck League of Legends developer Riot would make an animated series. It seemed inevitable. The studio previously created stunning animated shorts to promote everything from new characters to esports tournaments. And with an increasing focus on expanding League’s storytelling — something that’s tough to do within the confines of a team-based strategy game — a show made a whole lot of sense. Now, it’s real, with a nine-episode series called Arcane. The best part: not only is it a lot of fun, but you don’t have to know anything about League to get into it.
Destructoid

The new League of Legends show Arcane is surprisingly really good

You can’t really escape League of Legends’ Jinx, as she’s been chosen for all sorts of cross-promotional material that you’ve probably seen even if you haven’t played a second of League. Well, now she’s featured in an animated Netflix series named Arcane alongside of Vi (and a few others), and it’s given me a whole new perspective on the character. That show is Arcane, and it debuted over the weekend and has been getting quite a bit of buzz. Having watched the first three episodes (with more coming weekly), I think it’s lived up to the hype. Here’s some Arcane impressions.
Paste Magazine

Netflix's Arcane: League of Legends Series Is a Surprisingly Vital Videogame Adaptation

When it comes to video games being adapted into TV shows, there’s not exactly a deep bench for mature fare. For every Castlevania, there are five times the kid-oriented animated series like Carmen Sandiego, multiple iterations of Sonic the Hedgehog, or those Angry Birds. Which is why Netflix and RiotGame’s Arcane, based on the decade-old League of Legends multiplayer online battle arena game, is such a revelation.
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld Premieres New 'League of Legends' Series 'Arcane'

Hailee Steinfeld is booked and busy this November!. The 24-year-old actress attended the premiere of her new animated series Arcane held at Riot Games on Saturday (November 6) in Los Angeles. She posed for photos with co-stars Ella Purnell and Mia Sinclair Jenness, as well as with Riot Games president...
Polygon

Netflix’s Arcane is the best story League of Legends has ever had

The massively popular multiplayer game League of Legends has never really had much of a story. Developer Riot Games’ (several) attempts at stringing the world of Runeterra and its characters together into a larger narrative have always fallen flat; the game had some charismatic characters and cities, and almost nothing beyond that tying them together. But in that narrative vacuum, Riot and Netflix’s new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, finds plenty of room to add to the world players already know and welcome new fans at the same time.
The Game Haus

Arcane Episode 1 Breakdown: League of Legends Television Series

Riot game’s television series, Arcane, launched their first act. The series takes its time to build up the world of Piltover and Zaun from the world of League of Legends. Though the story excels in its simple, almost black and white structure, Arcane’s first episode distinguishes itself with its incredible care for details. Arcane Episode 1 introduces the audience to the champions that they know and love.
