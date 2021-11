This will be interesting: The Wall Street Journal reports that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is about to launch a rulemaking to ramp up regulation of Big Tech’s collection and use of user data. FTC Chair Lina Khan says this is keeping with the agency’s missions of consumer protection and promotion of competition. But there is solid economic research showing that such regulations often have the opposite effect — namely harming consumers and protecting large businesses from competition.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO