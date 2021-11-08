CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jet Media Network Closes $2.5 Million Seed Round Led By Los Angeles Media Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
 7 days ago

Jet Media Network has closed a $2.5 million seed round of funding led by Los Angeles Media Fund. Other investors in the data-driven digital publishing company include 10X Capital, Gaingels, JetSynthesys, Spivy Private Capital and Equinox Systems.

The investment comes as Jet Media Network is preparing to launch its first mobile app — a collaboration with former Brazil, Barcelona and AC Milan soccer star Ronaldinho. The platform will offer exclusive content, auctions, social media aggregation and e-commerce, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also among its capabilities.

Jet Media Network is working to line up more high-profile athletes and celebrities, and offers them bespoke mobile destinations that create direct-to-fan experiences. The applications will be free for users with an option for a monthly subscription to unlock enhanced benefits.

The CEO and co-founder of Jet Media Network, Jesper Schertiger, previously worked as EVP of Global Business Development & Sales for Sony Entertainment. After leaving Sony, Schertiger partnered with Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman of the Jetline Group of Companies, who oversees JetSynthesys and the Group’s investments into technology services and digital media, which led to the founding of Jet Media Network.

Supported by Navani, Schertiger founded Jet Media Network with Robin Shelley, and former top-flight footballer, Robbie Earle MBE, who now co-hosts the Premier League show for NBC Sports.

Schertiger said: “The investment demonstrates the shift in direction and change in appetite for celebrities to have greater ownership over their brand and content, and in essence, to become their own publisher. It also demonstrates the belief that Jet Media Network has the right technology, strategy, and leadership in place to succeed.”

The Jet Media Network platform currently focuses on leading athletes but will expand to include other celebrities, musicians, actors, gamers, influencers, public figures, and more.

