Environment

Day Planner: Monday

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday will be the warmest and driest day of the week. There have been some reported patches of...

www.kaaltv.com

FOX Carolina

Cool Monday, warmer days ahead

A quick cold front brings passing clouds and a possible flurry to the mountains this morning, with otherwise clearing skies today. The high peaks get breezy, with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Under sunny skies, highs reach the low 50s in the mountains, and nearer to 60 in the Upstate. Lows tonight drop into the 30s.
KRQE News 13

With warm temperatures, Monday is calmest day of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday we’ll see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures, especially east of the mountains. Highs will be within a couple of degrees or right on par with record highs for places like Roswell, Tucumcari, and Las Vegas. Forecast Continues Below. Crime: Man found dead...
KAAL-TV

Wind on the rise

It's about to get windy. Each of the next three afternoons feature the strong wind gusts. Initially, it's from the south for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be a different vibe. It's a cooler wind by then. Gusts reach 40 mph through Tuesday afternoon out of the south. For Wednesday...
KAAL-TV

Temps briefly spike

A warm front drifting through into Tuesday morning will briefly let the temperatures pop up. But hot on its heels will be a cold front to knock us down. There should be plenty of cloud cover surrounding these fronts but there will be a strong southerly wind. The extra clouds will bring back our true potential... but we should still get a decently warm day. Highs aim for 50°. Further southwest, we'll make a run at upper 50s but locally we should fall short of that territory.
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
KAAL-TV

Wind adding the chill

As the wind gusts turn northwest for Wednesday and Thursday it'll drive down the temperatures but also the wind chills. We'll struggle in both departments each day. Wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s each day but may drift as low as single digits on Thursday morning.
