Day Planner: Monday

A warm front drifting through into Tuesday morning will briefly let the temperatures pop up. But hot on its heels will be a cold front to knock us down. There should be plenty of cloud cover surrounding these fronts but there will be a strong southerly wind. The extra clouds will bring back our true potential... but we should still get a decently warm day. Highs aim for 50°. Further southwest, we'll make a run at upper 50s but locally we should fall short of that territory.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO