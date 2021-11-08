CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 9

southernjam
6d ago

it's called "CLIMATE CHANGE" for now. Come springtime it'll be back to "GLOBAL WARMING". It flip flops in their heads like that.

Reply
4
Related
mymoinfo.com

2021 – 2022 Winter Weather Outlook

(Jefferson County) This week is recognized as Winter Weather Preparedness Week. We had a chance to speak with Meteorologist Alex Elmore with the National Weather Service in St. Louis about the weather outlook for the upcoming winter months. Elmore says a La Niña weather pattern will be present across the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

Winter approaches: How much snow will Central Virginia get?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — How much snow are we getting this winter? That's probably your biggest question when you're watching a winter weather preview. You might also have another snow question: Are getting less snow than we used to?. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist George Flickinger took a look back at every...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipitation
One Writer

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Rain, snow, strong winds forecast for these parts of US

The Northwest is getting hit again with more heavy rain and mountain snow. Some areas have gotten over a foot of rain the last few days, so any more will cause flash flooding. A quick moving storm system that brought some snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air will bring strong winds and wind chills from the Northern Plains to the Northeast today.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Some light rain, snow showers arrive tonight; Warm-up arrives later this week

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue through the night but another chance for rain and snow will arrive, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. The chance for precipitation continues into the overnight hours. As the temperatures drop, light rain showers could mix with, or change over to light snow showers or flurries, mainly in areas north of I-70.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Snow Dusting

Lake effect snow showers are continuing to push through the region. Accumulations will be very low for most of the area with higher amounts in areas of high elevation. These showers will taper off tomorrow morning, leaving us with drier conditions for Tuesday. High pressure will build on Wednesday, keeping skies once again on the dry side.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Temperatures get a reality check with our next cold front

(KSLA) - For the first half of the week, temperatures will be very warm. Each day should warm up to the 80s! After the next cold front though, temperatures will drop back down to the 60s!. Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a couple harmless clouds. You should get...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Snow Might Cause Disruption In Syracuse This Week

People in Syracuse and parts of upstate New York should prepare for potential disruption caused by snow. According to The National Weather Service, people living near Syracuse and Auburn could see 1-2 inches of snow. It's also worth mentioning that gusty winds up to 25mph could blow around loose objects. So, if you're driving or walking in hazardous conditions, try to watch out for any debris on the roads or sidewalks.
SYRACUSE, NY
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy