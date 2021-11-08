Rain is not the only precipitation coming

People in Syracuse and parts of upstate New York should prepare for potential disruption caused by snow. According to The National Weather Service, people living near Syracuse and Auburn could see 1-2 inches of snow. It's also worth mentioning that gusty winds up to 25mph could blow around loose objects. So, if you're driving or walking in hazardous conditions, try to watch out for any debris on the roads or sidewalks.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO