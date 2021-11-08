CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A couple rain chances

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two rain chances to highlight for the upcoming week:. The first is Tuesday, where there is an extremely isolated chance for a shower or two throughout the area. The timing...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Short warmup ahead, rain chances return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a taste of winter over the weekend with some seeing a few flakes fly and chilly temperatures, there are some big changes heading our way. As far as Monday's forecast is concerned, there’s not a lot changing in the short term. In fact, we’ll see more clouds across the region through today with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Here’s a look at highs across the area this afternoon:
LOUISVILLE, KY
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances by midweek

The 2022 St. Jude Dream home construction is underway in Republic. Judge accepts plea deal in death of woman stuffed in a freezer in Marshfield, Mo. for 6 years. The Salvation Army in Branson is extending its deadline for its Christmas Assistance Program. Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson shares latest on COVID-19...
REPUBLIC, MO
wvtm13.com

Slim chance of rain over the next week in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mostly sunny and dry weather forecast for central Alabama through the middle of the week. Showers are possible with a cold front on Thursday. Quiet weather will continue over much of central Alabama in the short term. Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday with nothing more than a few passing cirrus clouds overhead. Temperatures will be just a smidge below normal with highs reaching the low 60s. It won't be quite as cold tonight with some clouds expected to move in. The clouds may linger through the first part of Tuesday before clearing out. Temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cbs12.com

A cooler start to the week with increasing rain chances by the weekend

As we get ready to jump into the last full week before the Thanksgiving Week holiday, Mother Nature is making sure we know we are deep into the heart of Fall. Temperatures this morning are nearly 10 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning, with widespread 50s across South Florida. Along with the chilly start to the day, we're also noticing a strip of continuous cloud cover streaming overhead.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Day Planner: Monday

We start out chilly with some light snow out the door this morning. Temperatures are only in the upper-20s. Luckily, for those who are not a fan of the snow, only up to 1/4" or so is expected. What is left of this will become a mix of rain and snow by the late morning/early afternoon before wrapping up altogether shortly after. Temperatures reach the upper-30s with light winds (which will pick up as the week goes on). Once the mix is gone, clouds will start to clear out too, and we have partly cloudy conditions the rest of the evening. The radiation that we get before sundown combined with a warm front and some returning clouds overnight will help drive temperatures up the next couple days.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warming Up Before the Next Chance of Rain Arrives

Look for some more great fall days ahead before a cold front brings in our next chance of rain. A bit higher humidity will be noticed on Tuesday but truly realized on Wednesday. Don't get me wrong, this isn't anything like the depths of the summer time heat and humidity, but it will be noticeably higher after these much drier, cooler days. Highs will reach mid 70s on Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday before the front drops through Thursday to bring some rain chances. However, just like the previous two fronts, this one will also lose a lot of its energy as it enters Southeast Louisiana so I wouldn't count on a lot of widespread rain.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Light Mix for Monday morning

We have a light mix of rain and snow that will be moving through the area Monday morning. It will predominantly be snow, as temperatures will be mostly in the upper 20s, but we could see a few raindrops on the back half on the morning/very early afternoon as we warm up. Snow accumulations will be extremely light, and not leave much of an impact. Expect under 1/4" of snow with this system. It will wrap up by the early afternoon, and we will clear up to partly cloudy conditions through the overnight and into early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wind advisory, chance of rain, snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds and a slight chance of snow and rain are in the forecast this week for Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at noon and lasts through midnight. Southwest winds are expected to blow between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph making waves up to 3 feet on the lake.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KAAL-TV

Temps briefly spike

A warm front drifting through into Tuesday morning will briefly let the temperatures pop up. But hot on its heels will be a cold front to knock us down. There should be plenty of cloud cover surrounding these fronts but there will be a strong southerly wind. The extra clouds will bring back our true potential... but we should still get a decently warm day. Highs aim for 50°. Further southwest, we'll make a run at upper 50s but locally we should fall short of that territory.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind adding the chill

As the wind gusts turn northwest for Wednesday and Thursday it'll drive down the temperatures but also the wind chills. We'll struggle in both departments each day. Wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s each day but may drift as low as single digits on Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind on the rise

It's about to get windy. Each of the next three afternoons feature the strong wind gusts. Initially, it's from the south for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be a different vibe. It's a cooler wind by then. Gusts reach 40 mph through Tuesday afternoon out of the south. For Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger And Quick Arctic Blast

DENVER (CBS4)- Get ready for a week of extremes across Colorado. A strong high pressure ridge delivered high temperatures just a few degrees shy of record territory on Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Denver’s high made it into the mid-70s just for degrees away from the record high despite a day of a persistent mountain wave cloud. Credit: CBS4 As our current high pressure ridge moves east on Tuesday strong southwesterly winds will be ramping up across the state. Credit: CBS4 The combination of strong winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will create a higher fire danger along the I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Temperatures Linger Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wintry weather has moved out, but the cold continues for now. Another cold morning in #Chicago. Wind chills in the teens for some. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LFK61aoA8h — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 15, 2021 A brisk Monday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs only touching near 40°. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible at times. Tuesday brings rebounding temperatures into the 50s
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 20 Degrees Warmer On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. The low for Monday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

