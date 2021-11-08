CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Warm, Sunny Fall Day

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm fall day is ahead. Monday will be...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Boston Weather Records Show Warm, Wet Years Heading Into Winter Usually Followed By Below Average Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been quite the rollercoaster the past few years and it seems like the recap of every season is “This was one to remember.” 2021 is shaping up to be no exception! At the start of November, Boston was nearly 13 inches above the average yearly rainfall to date. We can give credit to the wettest July through September stretch ever on record in the city, a whopping 24.54 inches of rain in just those three months! Typically when you get a lot rain, temperatures will stay cooler thanks to the abundant cloud cover. This year shattered that theory....
BOSTON, MA
Chicago, IL
CBS Denver

Steamboat Ski Resort Delays Opening Day Until Nov. 27 Due To ‘Unseasonably Warm Fall’

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort has delayed its opening to Nov. 27 due to an unseasonably warm fall. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1. (credit: CBS) “Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that mother nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” said Dave Hunter, vice president of resort operations for Steamboat Ski Resort, in a statement. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall- that has remained (not melted), a 10-20 inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of the hat, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders.” Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day. Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
hoiabc.com

Sunny and warm tomorrow, but rain returns on Wednesday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a chilly start to the work week today, but we’ll be warmer tomorrow as a warm front moves through. Highs tomorrow afternoon will climb into the upper 50s. We should remain mostly sunny tomorrow, but clouds will increase tomorrow night. Temperatures will...
PEORIA, IL
Morning Sun

Sunny weather expected for most of the week

Sunny weather is expected throughout the week though a chance of showers is expected for Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, sunny weather is expected for Monday, Thursday, and Friday during the day. Cloudy weather is likely during the evening for each of these days. Tuesday...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 20 Degrees Warmer On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. The low for Monday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Temperatures Linger Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wintry weather has moved out, but the cold continues for now. Another cold morning in #Chicago. Wind chills in the teens for some. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LFK61aoA8h — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 15, 2021 A brisk Monday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs only touching near 40°. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible at times. Tuesday brings rebounding temperatures into the 50s
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A warm November day; Brace yourself for colder weather later this week

High pressure will keep it warm and dry today. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers to the north in the morning. Colder air moving in behind the front will knock temperatures down well below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, it'll likely drop below freezing along the Wasatch Front for the first time this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WKRG

Sunny pattern continues with warming temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is a beautiful start to the work week as we inch closer and closer to Thanksgiving Week. A roller coaster ride in temperatures looks to come our way this week. High pressure remains the dominant weather feature for the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. The...
MOBILE, AL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To Feeling Like Winter, Get Ready For Temperature Whiplash!

DENVER (CBS4) – After very mild weekend, temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range will soar even higher to start the week. Record high temperatures may be broken Monday afternoon before a blast of winter-like weather quickly arrives for the the middle of the week. Denver’s existing record high temperature for Nov. 15 is 78 degrees set in 1942. That record is likely safe but the metro area should be close and it’s possible other records along the Front Range could fall. (source: CBS) The very warm weather for Monday comes after a very mild weekend for November. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it won’t be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger And Quick Arctic Blast

DENVER (CBS4)- Get ready for a week of extremes across Colorado. A strong high pressure ridge delivered high temperatures just a few degrees shy of record territory on Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Denver’s high made it into the mid-70s just for degrees away from the record high despite a day of a persistent mountain wave cloud. Credit: CBS4 As our current high pressure ridge moves east on Tuesday strong southwesterly winds will be ramping up across the state. Credit: CBS4 The combination of strong winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will create a higher fire danger along the I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter-Like Conditions Make For Wet Roadways Ahead Of Morning Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With morning snow and rain in the forecast, a concern for drivers was what type of condition roadways would be in. Early Monday morning, conditions near Mt. Nebo Road were showing only wet roads. Parkway North near the Mt. Nebo Road exit. Right now everything is just wet. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6RR7S0olE5 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 15, 2021 Snow was more visible along grassy areas near Portersville, but roadways there, and also near Butler, remained wet. Route 356 heading into Butler. We’re seeing more of the same with wet roads. No issues to report at this point. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KsVkppvWtl — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 15, 2021 Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

