CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow futures higher after Friday’s record close and approval of spending package in Congress

stockxpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City. Stock futures rose in early trading after the major U.S. market indexes reached record highs Friday following a better-than-expected October jobs report. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise; Dollar Tree Gains Premarket

U.S. stock futures rose, indicating that indexes would open with gains to start the week, while government bond yields fell. Futures for the S&P 500 added 0.2% Monday. The broad market index finished last week with slim losses, snapping a five-week winning streak. Contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 rose 0.2% Monday and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Indexes Waver; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks wavered to start the week, with investors parsing how companies might withstand inflation pressures. The indexes edged higher in early trading, then turned down or flatlined briefly around midday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was roughly unchanged.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow Industrials Edge Lower; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks wavered to start the week, with investors parsing how companies might withstand inflation pressures. The indexes edged higher in early trading, then turned down later in the day. The S&P 500 was flat as of 4 p.m. ET. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both finished less than 0.1% lower.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Move Higher After First Losing Week in Six

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Monday, after major benchmark indices finished slightly lower last week, their first losing week in six as market participants digested local data, with annual inflation rising a 31 year high last Wednesday, while consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest in a decade.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.48%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Industrials and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.48%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.71%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.98%.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Higher After Nasdaq Rebounds From Tech Sell-Off

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures gained in early APAC trades on Friday, with major benchmark indices rebounding from a 2-day sell-off as Wednesday’s 31-year high inflation reading suggested the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains. During Thursday’s regular session, the Dow Jones...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Consumer Price Index#Infrastructure#Senate#Nasdaq Composite#The Labor Department#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Futures 75 Pts Higher; Tesla Slumps Ahead of Stake Sale

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening just higher Monday, adding to Friday’s record highs in the wake of the strong October jobs report and the passage of the much-debated infrastructure bill. At 8:15 AM ET (1215 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 75 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
investing.com

Futures rise after Congress clears infrastructure bill; Tesla falls

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell on Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to sell about a tenth of his stake. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co and...
STOCKS
ShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher after Congress passes infrastructure bill

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday after the approval of Joe Biden's infrastructure spending package in Congress. As of 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.40% at 36,471.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.16% firmer 4,704.91 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.21% stronger at 16,004.34.
STOCKS
ShareCast

US pre-open: Stocks mixed after Dow's record close in previous session

Wall Street futures were mixed ahead of the bell on Monday after the approval of Joe Biden's infrastructure spending package in Congress. As of 1310 GMT, Dow Jones futures were up 0.20%, while S&P 500 futures were 0.05% higher and Nasdaq-100 futures had the index opening 0.06% lower. The Dow...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow, Nasdaq, S&P Stay on Record High Closing Streak

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulled another triple play Monday, closing at record highs, as investors prepared for an important week for inflation-related economic data releases following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 104 points, or...
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as Dow hits record on cyclicals’ gains

On Monday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an upbeat tenure as US Congress had voted 228 to 206 to seal a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, driving industrials, materials alongside economy-focused sectors higher, though Tesla Inc shares fell about 4.6 per cent after Musk said he he would sell off 10 per cent of his Tesla stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trading mixed early Monday with Dow, S&P higher, tech-heavy Nasdaq lower

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed early Monday after reaching fresh highs Friday and posting weekly gains after Labor Department data showed job growth rebounded in October following a summer slowdown. Stocks have climbed to a series of records in recent weeks, bolstered by solid economic data and earnings reports...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads Futures Higher As October Payrolls Trounce Views; Pfizer Covid Treatment Results Trigger Travel Rally

Stock futures climbed in a highly active premarket session Friday, boosted by positive earnings and Covid treatment news, as well as a strong October payrolls report. Expedia (EXPE) and Microchip Technology (MCHP) were among the stocks setting up for early breakouts. And positive Covid trial results from Pfizer (PFE) sent travel stocks sharply higher, while driving Merck (MRK) to the bottom of the Dow Jones today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy