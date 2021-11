Max Verstappen has revealed he plans to change his driver number if he succeeds in beating Lewis Hamilton to the Formula 1 title.The Dutchman boasts a 19-point lead over the reigning seven-time champion after his victory in Mexico last weekend.Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday there are four races remaining.F1 rules dictate that the world champion can take the No 1 for their car but no one has done so since 2014.Verstappen, however, would, if he manages to get over the line."Absolutely", he said when asked. "How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with No...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO