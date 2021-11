(Minneapolis, MN) — Investigators are searching for the man responsible for the death of a driver in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, officials released a photo of the person they believe may have information regarding the death of Judd Anderson. According to reports, the suspect was being stopped for a traffic stop when he sped off in Brooklyn Park and struck Anderson’s vehicle on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue. Anderson crashed into a light pole and died. The driver fled the scene in a blue Ford truck with license plate MJW-169. Anyone with information on the incident or the person of interest is asked to call 9-1-1.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO