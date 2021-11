(San Antonio, TX) — A former national security adviser believes the U.S. should have one religion. Michael Flynn spoke over the weekend and said one religion is necessary “if we are going to have one nation under God.” Those words from the Pledge of Allegiance have been the subject of controversy over the years. That includes a California case that went before the Supreme Court nearly two decades ago. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar took offense to Flynn’s comments. The Minnesota Democrat tweeted, “these people hate the US Constitution.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO