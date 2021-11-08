CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints suffer disappointing loss

By Adam Dunnells
canalstreetchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints suffer a heartbreaking loss in Week 9 to the Atlanta Falcons. Reports indicate that the Saints tried to trade for Teddy Bridgewater before the trade deadline. Carl Granderson, Juwan Johnson, Ty Montgomery, and 3 other Saints were inactive for the Saints Week 9 game. The Saints receiving...

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
ESPN

What losing quarterback Jameis Winston means for New Orleans Saints

METAIRIE, La. -- The torn ACL in Jameis Winston’s left knee will sideline him for the remainder of the season. It's bad news for a quarterback who was working to revive his career and the New Orleans Saints. Winston earned the QB1 job this summer because he gave the Saints...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, November 1: Saints defeat Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2020 Super Bowl champions, in Week 8. Tom Brady takes responsibility for losing the Week 8 game against the Saints. After going out following an illegal horse collar tackle from Devin White, Jameis Winston is feared to have an ACL and MCL injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Overreactions to Saints bizarre loss to the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints looked inept for much of this week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. At the end of the third quarter, the Saints had only scored three points while allowing the Falcons to put up 17. The offensive play calling was mind-numbing most of the game, even with the Saints making a late charge in the fourth quarter. The Saints will have many questions to answer this week after this last-second loss. These are just some overreactions to the Saints loss against the Falcons in Week 9.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been taken to the locker room with an apparent finger injury. Montgomery, 28, appeared to seriously injure his pinky finger while going to the turf on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee. Montgomery’s pinkie finger appeared to look like it was going sideways. For...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

[WATCH] Hear from NFL Refs after they robbed the Saints...again (skit)

Stop if you’ve heard this before: the NFL referees made an egregious call during an NFL game Sunday. Stop again if you’ve heard this before: the NFL referees cost the New Orleans Saints tremendously with a bad call that swung the game. As wild as this 2021 Saints season has...
NFL
3 Buccaneers takeaways after disappointing Week 8 loss to Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt with a bitter loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints by way of a 36-27 decision in Week 8. Even after opposing QB Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending ACL injury, the Bucs still couldn’t overcome their divisional rivals on Sunday night. Nonetheless, in this post we’ll be providing our Buccaneers Week 8 takeaways following the event that was.
NFL
RealGM

Saints Fear Jameis Winston Suffered 'Significant' Injury

The New Orleans Saints fear Jameis Winston suffered a "significant" knee injury in the team's 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. "I cried when I saw him coming in," acknowledged Sean Payton, who said he was waiting to speak with doctors before giving a more detailed diagnosis. "It's hard."
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, November 5: C.J. Gardner-Johnson shares thoughts on Calvin Ridley

Blake Gillikin was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month following his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A transcript of Dennis Allen’s conference call with local media as he discusses the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons. Taysom Hill was a full participant on Thursday’s practice, marking...
NFL
FanSided

6 most disappointing trades in New Orleans Saints history

The New Orleans Saints have made many disappointing trades in the organization’s storied history. Let’s take a look at the six most disappointing. Trades can make teams better but it comes with a risk. Will the players the team parted ways with go on to do great things and be better than the player the team traded for? That’s the risk that comes with making a trade and the New Orleans Saints have had their fair share of disappointments when it comes to trades.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Important quotes after the Saints disappointing loss to Falcons include criticism of dropped passes

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half. We finally put together a few drives at the end of the game. We did not do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. We have to get that corrected. We have to do a better job coaching. That starts with me and being more consistent in some areas. Our third down numbers, now two-three weeks in a row, have been just average at best. We kind of go from there. It is what it is.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Look around the NFC South; Bucs off but still on top

It was thought to be just a 2-team race in the division as many expected the New Orleans Saints to beat Atlanta on Sunday and tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6-2. The Falcons had other plans in mind as they upset the Saints on a last second field goal to win 27-25 at the horn. The win improved the Falcons to 4-4 and put them just game behind the 2nd place Saints who fell to 5-3. The defending champion Buccaneers had their bye and so by virtue of the Saints loss remain on top the division at 6-2.
NFL

