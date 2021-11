Look for some more great fall days ahead before a cold front brings in our next chance of rain. A bit higher humidity will be noticed on Tuesday but truly realized on Wednesday. Don't get me wrong, this isn't anything like the depths of the summer time heat and humidity, but it will be noticeably higher after these much drier, cooler days. Highs will reach mid 70s on Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday before the front drops through Thursday to bring some rain chances. However, just like the previous two fronts, this one will also lose a lot of its energy as it enters Southeast Louisiana so I wouldn't count on a lot of widespread rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO