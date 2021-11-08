CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraq’s Kadhimi Survives Assassination Attempt

By Colm Quinn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Iraq’s prime minister survives an apparent...

The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
GV Wire

Who Bombed Iraq’s Mustafa al-Kadhimi?

The attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at his Baghdad home Sunday represents a grave escalation in that strife-torn country. The political authorities’ response may determine whether Iraq has a chance to emerge from endless crisis or is set on a path of Lebanonization—de facto rule by armed militias in the service of a foreign state.
MIDDLE EAST
hawaiitelegraph.com

UN Mission in Iraq condemns assassination attempt against Prime Minister

Baghdad [Iraq], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations Mission in Iraq on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and called for calm and caution. "The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns in the strongest terms the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi....
MIDDLE EAST
thedallasnews.net

ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame

The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K. A recent spate of suicide attacks, including Tuesday's brazen daytime assault on a military...
POLITICS
AFP

Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan's offshoot of the hardline Islamist group has ramped up attacks on its side of the border, leaving Islamabad scrambling to reach a peace deal. Still, peace talks between the two sides have angered many within Pakistan, who remember the brutal attacks on schools, hotels, churches and markets which killed around 70,000 people.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Make Russia Take Responsibility for Its Cybercriminals

Last week, CIA Director William Burns met with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top national security advisor in Moscow in an effort to reduce U.S.-Russian tensions. The meeting was a good idea—but failed, again, to establish credible red lines when it comes to Russia’s newest form of state-tolerated organized crime—cyberattacks. Three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Army vet sneaking back into Afghanistan, rescued 30+ civilians so far

A U.S. Army veteran and Afghan native has been secretly working inside Afghanistan once again to help escort vulnerable civilians wanted by the Taliban to safety across the border to Pakistan, Fox News reported Friday. The veteran, who spoke with Fox News on condition of anonymity, described his efforts in...
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
Foreign Policy

Why Jordan Will Not Reannex the West Bank

In October, Hasan Ismaik, a Jordanian businessman living in the United Arab Emirates, published an essay in Foreign Policy recommending that Jordan reannex the West Bank. Ismaik promoted reuniting the West Bank with Jordan as it existed from 1950 until 1967. This action would involve restoring Jordanian citizenship to around 3 million West Bank Palestinians as well as offering Jordanian citizenship to a substantial number of Israeli Jews choosing to remain in the West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Ukraine says Russia amassed 100K troops near border, Blinken raises 'real concerns' of invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia amassed nearly 100,000 troops near his country’s border as concerns over an invasion continue to mount. Zelenskyy said that the action made it clear to the world "who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border" during a video speech broadcast Wednesday on his website.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Turkey arrests suspect in assassination of Haitian president

Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of “great interest” in the assassination in July of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s foreign minister, Claude Joseph, has said. The suspect, Samir Handal, a businessman, was detained at Istanbul airport early on Monday, where he arrived in transit from...
AMERICAS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

