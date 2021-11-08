October Sees Major Job Bump, But Continued Construction Worker Shortages Pose a Challenge

Earnings, vaccination data imply challenges to filling jobs. Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,498,000 in October, an increase of 44,000 from the upwardly revised September total and a gain of 169,000 (2.3%) year-over-year (y/y) from October 2020, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday. Nevertheless, the October total was 150,000 (-2.6%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and specialty trade contractors, increased by 10,900 in October, putting the total 89,000 (3.0%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—rose by 33,000, following an increase of 25,800 in September, the first back-to-back gains since January. But nonresidential employment remains 239,000 (-5.1%) below the February 2020 level. Nonresidential employment has regained only 63% of the jobs it lost between February and April 2020, compared to 81% for total nonfarm payroll employment and 119% for residential construction. A total of 398,000 former construction workers were unemployed in October, matching the October 2019 total and down 41% from October 2020. The industry’s unemployment rate in October was 4.0%, not seasonally adjusted, compared to 6.8% in October 2020 and tying with October 2019 for the second-lowest October rate in the 22-year history of the series. (The only lower October rate was in 2018, 3.6%.) This historically low number of jobseekers helps explain why contractors report so much difficulty filling positions. (Individuals are counted as unemployed only if they have “actively looked for work in the prior four weeks.”)

