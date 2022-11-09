Campbell Memorial High School boys’ basketball preview
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Campbell won 24 games and were crowned the Warren District champions by getting by Jefferson (74-54).
Eight seniors from that historic team have graduated including Kevin Moore (18.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg), Xavion Leonard (14.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), Jameer Weaver (8.7 ppg, 4.8 apg), Skevos Kouros (6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Kayvon Moore (6.4 ppg).
This year, the Red Devils welcome back four returning varsity players. The concern around the Red Devil program is experience. Seniors Tre Thomas and Anthony Kindinis are joined by juniors Aziyah Flores and David Moore as the four returnees.Watch: Liberty vs. Campbell boys high school basketball
Coach Nick Canterino states, “The expectations here are always high. We want to compete every day and be able to defend our league title. We’ll have some new faces on the court this season and the four returning players will have to be leaders both on-and-off the court for us to be successful.”
Canterino points to, “We’re very excited about this group. We’re up for the challenge of having a tough non-league schedule that’ll get us ready for league play.”
Campbell opens the year at Boardman on November 29, a matchup of two league champions from a year ago. The league slate gets underway on December 16 when the Red Devils host Brookfield.
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Nick Canterino
2021-22 Record : 24-2 (14-0), 1st place MVAC Grey Tier
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Won Warren District; Eliminated by Mooney, 47-41, in Regional Semifinal
Last 5-Years : 47-74 (38.8%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 71.4
Scoring Defense : 49.8
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring : Kevin Moore, 18.8
Rebounding : Xavion Leonard, 7.3
Assists: Jameer Weaver, 4.8
Steals: Kevin Moore, 2.6
Free Throw Percentage : Kevin Moore, 69.0%
Three-Point Percentage : Jameer Weaver, 41.4%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Boardman
Dec. 2 – Badger
Dec. 6 – at Girard
Dec. 13 – Warren JFK
Dec. 16 – Brookfield
Dec. 20 – at Garfield
Dec. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 27 – Lowellville
Dec. 29 – Niles
Jan. 3 – LaBrae
Jan. 6 – Champion
Jan. 10 – at Crestview
Jan. 13 – Liberty
Jan. 17 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 20 – at Brookfield
Jan. 24 – Garfield
Jan. 27 – at LaBrae
Jan. 31 – at Champion
Feb. 3 – Crestview
Feb. 7 – at Liberty
Feb. 10 – Newton Falls
Feb. 14 – at Struthers
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1