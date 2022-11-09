Campbell Memorial High School boys’ basketball preview

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Campbell won 24 games and were crowned the Warren District champions by getting by Jefferson (74-54).

Eight seniors from that historic team have graduated including Kevin Moore (18.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg), Xavion Leonard (14.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), Jameer Weaver (8.7 ppg, 4.8 apg), Skevos Kouros (6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Kayvon Moore (6.4 ppg).

This year, the Red Devils welcome back four returning varsity players. The concern around the Red Devil program is experience. Seniors Tre Thomas and Anthony Kindinis are joined by juniors Aziyah Flores and David Moore as the four returnees.

Coach Nick Canterino states, “The expectations here are always high. We want to compete every day and be able to defend our league title. We’ll have some new faces on the court this season and the four returning players will have to be leaders both on-and-off the court for us to be successful.”

Canterino points to, “We’re very excited about this group. We’re up for the challenge of having a tough non-league schedule that’ll get us ready for league play.”

Campbell opens the year at Boardman on November 29, a matchup of two league champions from a year ago. The league slate gets underway on December 16 when the Red Devils host Brookfield.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Nick Canterino

2021-22 Record : 24-2 (14-0), 1st place MVAC Grey Tier

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Won Warren District; Eliminated by Mooney, 47-41, in Regional Semifinal

Last 5-Years : 47-74 (38.8%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 71.4

Scoring Defense : 49.8

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Kevin Moore, 18.8

Rebounding : Xavion Leonard, 7.3

Assists: Jameer Weaver, 4.8

Steals: Kevin Moore, 2.6

Free Throw Percentage : Kevin Moore, 69.0%

Three-Point Percentage : Jameer Weaver, 41.4%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Boardman

Dec. 2 – Badger

Dec. 6 – at Girard

Dec. 13 – Warren JFK

Dec. 16 – Brookfield

Dec. 20 – at Garfield

Dec. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 27 – Lowellville

Dec. 29 – Niles

Jan. 3 – LaBrae

Jan. 6 – Champion

Jan. 10 – at Crestview

Jan. 13 – Liberty

Jan. 17 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 20 – at Brookfield

Jan. 24 – Garfield

Jan. 27 – at LaBrae

Jan. 31 – at Champion

Feb. 3 – Crestview

Feb. 7 – at Liberty

Feb. 10 – Newton Falls

Feb. 14 – at Struthers

