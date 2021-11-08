CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

By Srishti Mitra
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And,...

goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Converts School Bus Into A Stunning Dream House On Wheels

How would you like to own your dream house and take it with you if you decided to move to another city? This is now possible thanks to the multitude of DIY projects about how to transform an RV or school busses into homes. Robbie and Priscilla are an Orlando-based...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Daylight-Permeated Tiny Homes

One of the most widespread disadvantages of tiny homes is that the minimal space can result in a dwelling that can feel gloomy and dark, but France-based Baluchon has proven that a reduced footprint doesn't have to come at the cost of energizing sunlight with the introduction of the 'la Orana' tiny home.
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tree Hugger

The Scandi Is a Tiny House You Can Rent

Jumping fully into the world of tiny houses can be daunting even for people who are seriously thinking about living in one. After all, questions abound: Will it be too small? How much do they cost, and where can you park them? Where do you put all your stuff? Are there any legalities involved with them?
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Step inside these 2 architecturally stunning Texas homes

The San Antonio chapter of the American Institute of Architects announced its 2021 Design Awards on November 10, recognizing two stunning residential projects, both designed by local architects. San Antonio-based Lake | Flato Architects received multiple awards for several residential and commercial projects across the U.S., including two Texas homes that received Honor Awards, the highest and most prestigious prize.
TEXAS STATE
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Inside the incredible home described as an 'everlasting holiday' behind the front door - complete with a spectacular split-level garden, wooden walls and breathtaking views

A vintage country home has been transformed into an achingly cool bohemian retreat that's like an 'everlasting holiday' when you step through the front door. Scott Gibson and Poppy Garbin fell in love with the dreamy Dromana property as renters before buying it from their landlord and refreshing its quaint but dated retro look.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This Japanese A-frame structure looks like a cozy Ghibli movie home got a modern yet minimal makeover!

Japanese architecture is the epitome of minimalism and warmth, especially when it takes shape as an A-frame cabin. The Japanese culture and lifestyle have many deep-rooted practices about reducing waste, using only what you need, and living with essentials but not necessarily without luxury. All of these elements are seen in Hara House, an A-frame cabin that is all about minimizing your footprint, being efficient, and using as little material as possible. It was designed for a young couple who wanted a new home in a small agricultural village about four hours north of Tokyo that would restore the fading communal connection that they were witnessing.
WORLD
homedit.com

Small House Design Ideas With Open Concept Kitchens And Living Rooms

Picture this: a small house, open concept kitchen and living room, with a cozy bedroom or two and a cute bathroom. It’s all you really need to be happy and there’s a ton of cool ideas for personalizing and decorating it in a way that suits your style. First through let’s talk about some of the more controversial features like the kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

