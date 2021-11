More post season honors have been bestowed on some Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball players with the announcement of the All-Region and All-State teams. To be considered for the All-Region team, a player must first be selected to the District 7 or 8 All District 1st team. All Region 1st team players are then eligible to be considered for the All State team. Lady Hornets on the All Region 1st team are Pitcher Kinlei Boley, Catcher Hope Helton, Infielders Kirsten Dunn and Bre Pithan, all Juniors, and Sophia Luetticke, a Senior.

