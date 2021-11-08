Richard Graham questioned on Owen Paterson vote

Tory MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has condemned the “thugs” who vandalised his office spraying “Tory sleaze” over it. The MP had voted in favour of overturning the Leadsome amendment which would overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs. He told PA news agency: “My office in Wellingborough had ‘Tory sleaze’ plastered all over it in paint. Obviously, that’s very worrying for the staff.”He said this is “just another example of people thinking it is OK to attack either the individual or the property over a decision in parliament.“I’m elected to use my judgment to decide on issues. It seemed to...

