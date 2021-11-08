CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Graham questioned on Owen Paterson vote

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative MP Richard Graham has defended his decision to vote to pause...

www.bbc.com

BBC

In full: Owen Paterson resignation statement

Conservative MP and former minister Owen Paterson has said he will resign his North Shropshire seat, after 24 years saying he wanted to escape "the cruel world of politics". Mr Paterson had been facing a 30 days suspension after he was found to have broken parliamentary rules. A group of...
POLITICS
BBC

Owen Paterson row: A quick but damaging U-turn

"You could have seen this coming from space", said one insider, as ministers moved to ditch their plan to tear down the system that checks up on MPs' behaviour. As U-turns go, it was a quick one. But as U-turns go, it is a highly visible, highly embarrassing one. Some...
POLITICS
newschain

PM U-turns on controversial review of Owen Paterson’s lobbying suspension

Boris Johnson has performed an extraordinary U-turn on controversial plans to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and review a senior Tory’s alleged breach of lobbying rules after widespread outrage. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would now seek “cross-party” changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson resigns as MP after paid lobbying scandal

Owen Paterson has resigned as the Tory MP for North Shropshire after being found to have breached lobbying rules, saying: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”. Boris Johnson’s government performed a U-turn over the decision to block the former cabinet minister’s suspension with...
U.K.
BBC

Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson backs shake-up of MP standards rules

Boris Johnson has backed a shake-up of the rules on MPs' behaviour, amid moves to prevent a senior Conservative being suspended from the Commons. Owen Paterson was found to have misused his position to benefit two companies he worked for. But he says he got unfair treatment and his allies...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson to back bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

Boris Johnson will back an unprecedented bid to overthrow an independent inquiry that found the former cabinet minister Owen Paterson committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules. Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to avoid imposing an immediate 30-day suspension on their colleague by backing a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson news: Johnson ‘sad’ after ‘friend’ quits as MP over U-turn on suspension and sleaze vote

Boris Johnson has said he is “very sad” that his “friend and colleague of decades”, Owen Paterson, decided to resign as an MP after the government U-turned on a vote to reconsider his immediate suspension and create a new sleaze system for parliament.Mr Paterson, a former Tory minister, who was facing suspension from the Commons over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent, said: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”In a statement, the prime minister responded he was sad Westminster would lose the North Shropshire...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why are stakes so high in Owen Paterson suspension vote?

Owen Paterson, the Conservative MP for North Shropshire and a former minister, is preparing to try to avoid a 30-day Commons suspension and possible byelection after the standards committee watchdog last week concluded he committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules. Ahead of a planned vote in parliament on Wednesday,...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson resigns as MP instead of facing fresh vote on suspension

It comes after Boris Johnson U-turned on plans to prevent the former minister’s Commons ban for lobbying. Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after Boris Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on the former minister’s suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules. The senior Tory announced his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson vote ‘very serious and damaging moment’ for politics, warns sleaze watchdog chief

Boris Johnson’s move to overhaul MPs’ disciplinary processes and block Conservative MP Owen Paterson’s suspension has been condemned as a “very serious and damaging moment” for parliament and public standards in Britain.Lords Evans, the former head of Mi5 and chair of the committee on standards in public life, an independent body which advises the prime minister, hit out at the proposal to create a Tory-dominated committee to investigate sleaze.It comes after the government secured an 18-vote majority to prevent Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension — for breaching parliament’s code of conduct — and create a new body to dictate...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP’s office sprayed with ‘Tory sleaze’ graffiti after Owen Paterson vote

Tory MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone has condemned the “thugs” who vandalised his office spraying “Tory sleaze” over it. The MP had voted in favour of overturning the Leadsome amendment which would overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs. He told PA news agency: “My office in Wellingborough had ‘Tory sleaze’ plastered all over it in paint. Obviously, that’s very worrying for the staff.”He said this is “just another example of people thinking it is OK to attack either the individual or the property over a decision in parliament.“I’m elected to use my judgment to decide on issues. It seemed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson avoids Commons suspension after parliamentary vote

MPs have voted not to suspend Owen Paterson. Parliament had been asked to vote on a standards committee recommendation to suspend the North Shropshire MP for 30 days for an 'egregious' breach of lobbying rules. However, an amendment from Andrea Leadsom MP, called on MPs to back an overhaul of...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Labour will stand candidate in by-election to replace Owen Paterson

There had been suggestions of opposition parties uniting behind a single anti-sleaze candidate. Labour will be standing a candidate in the North Shropshire by-election prompted by the resignation of former Tory MP Owen Paterson, the party has confirmed. Mr Paterson, who had represented North Shropshire since 1997, resigned on Thursday...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Owen Paterson vote outcome 'embarrassing for politics', Kim Leadbeater says

The vote to block Owen Paterson’s suspension in the House of Commons yesterday was “embarrassing for politics”, according to Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. Leadbeater made the comments when appearing on BBC Breakfast, and said she had been disappointed by some of the media coverage of the vote as it had failed to correctly apportion blame at the feet of the government.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s survival instinct has kicked in – but why did he think the Owen Paterson vote was a good idea?

Boris Johnson realised at an early stage that he had made a bad decision to try to overturn the verdict of an independent standards committee. Unlike last year, when he stood by Dominic Cummings for months after his conviction in the court of public opinion for lockdown rules hypocrisy, this morning’s U-turn tries to limit the damage.The reversal means that the prime minister gets the second-worst of three worlds. He shouldn’t have tried to block the suspension of Owen Paterson, the Tory former cabinet minister, in the first place, but the worst outcome for Johnson and the Tory party...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

MP confirms she will vote against Owen Paterson's 'witch hunt' suspension

A county MP has revealed she will vote against a move to suspend Owen Paterson for 30 days, describing the investigation into the North Shropshire Conservative as a "witch hunt". Wednesday will see parliament vote on a motion to suspend Mr Paterson for 30 days – a move that follows...
POLITICS
BBC

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson 'had to go' over lobbying row

Resigning MP Owen Paterson had "to go", a colleague has said following the Conservative's lobbying rules breach. Mr Paterson, who was member for North Shropshire, quit after a row over his conduct led to a government U-turn. Locally, some colleagues paid tribute to him as a "hard-working MP" who had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bows to pressure to allow Commons to censure disgraced Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to formally reverse his attempt to fix Commons sleaze rules and allow the disgraced Owen Paterson to be censured.Ministers had ducked calls to allow a vote – to scrap a proposed new Tory-dominated standards committee – despite demands that it be held before a Commons recess starts tonight.Senior MPs had pointed out that, despite the prime minister’s U-turn over the Paterson scandal, last week’s controversy meant the former Cabinet minister’s conduct had not been recognised as wrong.Also, the vote to replace the existing standards committee with a body led by ex-minister John Whittingdale...
POLITICS

