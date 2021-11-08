CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counted While Incarcerated: How prisons inflate political representation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early November, lawmakers at the General Assembly passed the latest...

Judge orders NC to spend $1.7B more on public schools, in Leandro case milestone

A North Carolina judge has ordered state officers to transfer $1.7 billion from reserves in the state general fund to support an improvement plan for public education within 30 days. The order is the latest milestone in the landmark Leandro court case over public education funding in North Carolina. The judge’s decision prompted immediate criticism from Republican state lawmakers.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inmate population tilts political representation in rural Georgia

About one-third of rural Wheeler County’s population is incarcerated, and nearly 30% of the people living in Calhoun County are in prison. Despite the fact that those in prisons and detention centers across the state often aren’t from where they’re held, the government counts them as residents of those counties where the correctional facilities are located. That could put a thumb on the scale for those parts of Georgia when it comes to divvying the state into political districts.
Axios Charlotte

How redistricting will shape political representation in Charlotte

This story was updated on Nov. 8 to reflect the approved redistricting maps. City and county leaders finalized the maps that determine political representation at the local level for the next decade. What’s happening: Charlotte City Council and the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners conducted redistricting following the results of the 2020 census. The census […] The post How redistricting will shape political representation in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
‘Raising Jails’ investigates costs of incarceration in NC

In the investigative series “Raising Jails,” Carolina Public Press reporter Jordan Wilkie examines the process for building and expanding jails in North Carolina. Over the last 20 years, counties across the state have spent approximately $1.5 billion on building and maintaining their jails. But the decision to build or expand a facility is one that sometimes does not fully weigh the long-term costs to the county government and the community.
Nevada Current

Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Opposition to Nevada Democrats’ proposed congressional and state legislative district boundary lines came on strong Saturday as lawmakers held the first public hearing and received direct input on the political maps that could be used in elections for the next decade. The proposed congressional and state legislature maps were heard in a joint committee hearing […] The post Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme appeared first on Nevada Current.
foxbaltimore.com

Political commentator weighs in on high inflation rates and the economy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — High energy prices coupled with inflation rates at their highest level in three decades, are creating concern for many Americans heading into the winter months. A big question is can the government do anything to help?. “Yes, absolutely,” said political commentator Armstrong Williams. “We people need to...
Channel 3000

Why inflation is a political nightmare for Biden

Joe Biden’s next political nightmare is inflation, a force that can destroy family budgets and political careers and is being driven by domestic and global factors tough for a president to quickly fix. Government data showing the cost of living rose 6.2% over the last 12 months — the highest...
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Keeda Haynes Talks From Prison to Politics

At the end of the Montgomery bus boycott, some 65 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. first offered his optimistic vision for a deeply divided America: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Disenfranchised by an abusive carceral system, Keeda Haynes is unwilling to stand by any longer waiting for that line to curve—her aptly named book, Bending the Arc, details her journey from wrongful imprisonment to a run for public office. The picture of ambition and promise, Haynes spent her childhood in church pews and Girl Scout meetings, before graduating from Tennessee State University with honors. But her life was ripped out from beneath her after a boyfriend asked her to sign for some FedEx packages that were unknowingly filled with marijuana. Haynes was sentenced to seven years in jail for the offense, but she never lost sight of her future. The Tennessee native went on to law school after her release and became a public defender in Nashville. Last year, she mounted a fierce but ultimately unsuccessful run to be Tennessee’s first Black woman elected to Congress. Now, she advocates for criminal justice reform, which she’ll discuss at Busboys and Poets on Nov. 16. Haynes will also address how America can overcome its structural bonds to become a “second-chance culture,” in the vision of Dr. King’s dream. Keeda Haynes’ book talk starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Busboys And Poets 450K, 450 K St. NW. busboysandpoets.com. Free; $40 for a signed copy of Bending the Arc.
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Washington Post

Donors threatened to shun the GOP after Jan. 6. Now, Republicans are outraising Democrats.

One day after rioters ransacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Republican lobbyist Geoff Verhoff sent a searing email to top GOP officials. Verhoff, a bundler who works at the lobbying firm Akin Gump, wrote on Jan. 7 that he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the rioters, and he was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, according to a person with knowledge of the email. He could no longer associate himself with Trump and his movement, he wrote, and he was distressed by what his party had become.
