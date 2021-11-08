CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

By BASSEM MROUE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a5gn_0cpv2EA000
1 of 5

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League envoy was in Beirut on Monday to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by Lebanon’s information minister on Yemen’s civil war.

The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led coalition is waging against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Arab League official said his visit was “an initiative to put the crisis on the right track.”

Hossam Zaki, the league’s deputy chief, told reporters after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun that he was ready to visit Saudi Arabia but that some tangible moves to ease the crisis have to be felt first.

“The interests of Lebanon and Gulf nations are our goal,” Zaki said, and openly asked what Lebanese authorities “plan to do to end this crisis.”

Lebanon has said that Information Minister George Kordahi’s remarks about Yemen, aired in late October, do not represent official government views. Zaki later Monday met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the country’s parliament speaker.

Zaki said that had Kordahi resigned earlier, it would have ended the crisis from the start “but the situation continued.” He said Lebanese leaders told him during their meetings that the crisis should end and are hoping that Kordahi resigns.

Aoun’s office said the president told Zaki that there should be a separation between what the government announces and statements made by individuals, especially if they have no official post Aoun was referring to Kordahi’s comments that he made before becoming a minister.

Aoun added that Lebanon is ready to take steps to improve relations with the gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia, based on mutual respect of sovereignty.

Mikati’s office quoted the prime minister as saying that Lebanon wants normal relations to be rerstored with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab nations, adding that the Arab League can play a role in that. Mikati also said Lebanon will remove all obstacles to restore the relations, according to his office.

The spat has threatened to destabilize Mikati’s government, formed in September after a 13-month deadlock between rival Lebanese groups.

Mikati has urged Kordahi to “do what needs to be done” — an apparent appeal for him to step down but the minister has so far refused to apologize or resign.

Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave the kingdom. It has also banned Lebanese imports, undermining the small nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars even as it struggles amid an economic meltdown.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have also pulled their ambassadors from Lebanon, deepening the spat.

Kordahi, who was named to the government by a party allied to the militant Hezbollah group, has insisted Yemen’s Houthis have the right to defend themselves and said he did not mean to offend with his comments, which were recorded before he became minister.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Arab League holds talks in Lebanon over Gulf row

BEIRUT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
Columbian

Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to “do what needs to be done,” an apparent appeal for him step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia. The spat has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate the country’s economic tailspin.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Najib Mikati
Axios

Why Saudi Arabia is outraged at Lebanon

An interview with Lebanon’s new minister of information, TV celebrity George Kordahi, is sparking a crisis between Gulf countries and the fragile new government in Beirut. Why it matters: The crisis shows how a possible thawing of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran could be complicated by Tehran’s regional proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Bahrain Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Leave, Yemeni Gov't Recalls Envoy

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported, amid a deepening row over comments by a Lebanese minister that were critical of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths. Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Saudi Arabia: ‘Pointless’ Dealing with Hezbollah-Dominated Lebanon

Dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon is “pointless,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud in a TV interview on Sunday. “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene,” Prince Faisal told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television, according to AFP.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Houthis#Lebanon Saudi#Ap#The Arab League#Lebanese#Information#Gulf Arab
Reuters

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of "talented" expats

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to Visit Turkey After Years of Tension - Officials

ANKARA (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for the first time in years as the regional rivals work to repair frayed relations, two Turkish officials said on Monday. The visit, which will include talks with Turkish President Tayyip...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Iranian helicopter came close to U.S. warship- Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An Iranian navy helicopter came close to a U.S. Navy warship in the Gulf of Oman and circled it three times in an incident that ended without an impact on U.S. operations, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter...
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Migrants rescued barely conscious 30 miles from Poland's border with Belarus as Lukashenko faces off with Europe

Poland, near the Belarusian border — Belarus' autocratic leader said on Monday that thousands of migrants — many of them seeking asylum from the violence in Iraq, Syria and other nations torn by strife — didn't want to be flown back to their homelands, as he doubled down in a tense standoff with the European Union. President Alexander Lukashenko's Russian-backed regime is accused by the EU and the United States of luring desperate people to the country, easing travel into and through Belarus, with the unwritten promise being an easy land border to cross onto EU soil in Poland or another neighboring country.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

650K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy