CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Worldwide Baby Travel System Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Challenges

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Travel System Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The history of baby strollers started way back to the 18th century, by the Duke of Devonshire's children, which were meant to be pulled by a pony or goat. What we see today is a result of evolution that occurred with the evolving need of the parents and the comfort of the baby.

While prams are usually used to carry infants, the strollers last up to three years of age. The recent publication titled- Global Travel System Stroller Market Overview, 2021-2026, studies the market of baby travel system strollers along with its sales channels, across regions and countries.A baby travel system stroller is a one-stop solution for all parents as it consists of all travel essentials like an infant car seat, a seat base for the car, and a separate stroller- all combined in one. This allowed the market to be at a value of more than USD 200 Million in the year 2015.

One can configure a carriage by snapping the infant car seat into a stroller. The snap on the car seat is positioned atop the stroller generally so that the infant is facing the person pushing the stroller. A travel system stroller allows the parent to move the sleeping baby undisturbed from the car to the stroller or vice versa. Manufacturers are now making travel systems that can be fully reclined and thus can be used as a carriage also. Being a handy multi-functional essential, the millennial parents are willing to spend a fortune on these, expect the market to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 6.32%.A travel system is generally sold as a combo of a car seat and a stroller, which thus allowed a hike in popularity in the North American region. The region dominates with an inclining market share of nearly 30%. All travel systems can be switched between a car seat and a stroller, it can be bulky and unmanageable on the stairs. The travel system strollers are usually heavy and large. Even though as a whole the product is a key to ease for the parents, at the time individual components may lack quality. Following North America, the Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share showing a steady incline over the years.Even though the cost remains the primary cost for the purchase, other factors like durability and versatility play an important role too. Other common features parents consider while buying a travel stroller system are well-padded seats, ease of converting, canopy extension, shock absorption, spacious basket, etc. Countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc are showing a hike in the demand backed by the growth of nuclear families, increase in disposable income, and awareness about the child restrain systems.The high internet penetration and the incline towards online shopping have enforced marketers to establish a reliable and user-friendly online presence. While North America and Europe are the major markets for the online distribution channel, Asia and Latin America are likely to witness rapid growth in the online segment during the forecast period. The majority of the buyers are young first-time buyers, who tend to be experimental with the decision. These decisions are highly influenced by the growing online communities and forums on parenting.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Methodology 3. Market Structure3.1. Market Considerate3.2. Market Definitions 4. Global Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook4.1. Market Size by Value4.2. Market Share4.2.1. By Sales Channel4.2.2. By Region4.2.3. By Country 5. North America Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook5.1. Market Size by Value5.2. Market Share5.2.1. By Sales Channel5.2.2. By Country5.3. US Travel Baby System Strollers5.4. Canada Baby Travel System Strollers Market5.5. Mexico Baby Travel System Strollers Market 6. Europe Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook6.1. Market Size by Value6.2. Market Share6.2.1. By Sales Channel6.2.2. By Country6.3. UK Baby Travel System Strollers Market6.4. Germany Baby Travel System Strollers Market6.5. France Baby Travel System Strollers Market6.6. Spain Baby Travel System Strollers Market6.7. Italy Baby Travel System Strollers Market6.8. Russia Baby Travel System Strollers Market 7. Asia Pacific Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook7.1. Market Size by Value7.2. Market Share7.2.1. By Sales Channel7.2.2. By Country7.3. China Baby Travel System Strollers Market7.4. Japan Baby Travel System Strollers Market7.5. India Baby Travel System Strollers Market7.6. Australia Baby Travel Stroller Market7.7. South Korea Baby Lightweight Stroller Market7.8. Indonesia Baby Lightweight Stroller Market7.9. Vietnam Baby Lightweight Stroller Market7.10. Philippines Baby Lightweight Stroller Market 8. Latin America Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook8.1. Market Size by Value8.2. Market Share8.2.1. By Sales Channel8.2.2. By Country8.3. Brazil Baby Travel System Strollers Market8.4. Argentina Baby Travel System Strollers Market8.5. Columbia Baby Travel System Strollers Market 9. Middle East & Africa Baby Travel System Strollers Market Outlook9.1. Market Size by Value9.2. Market Share9.2.1. By Sales Channel9.2.2. By Country9.3. UAE Baby Travel System Strollers Market9.4. Saudi Arabia Baby Travel System Strollers Market9.5. South Africa Baby Travel System Strollers Market 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Key Drivers10.2. Key Challenges 11. Market Trends and Developments 12. Company Profiles12.1. Aprica Kassai12.2. Artsana Group12.3. Brevi Milano SPA12.4. Britax Child Safety12.5. Dorel Industries12.6. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.12.7. Graco Children's Products Inc (Newell Brands Inc.)12.8. Hauck Group12.9. Mothercare Plc.12.10. Uppababy 13. Strategic Recommendations 14. Related Reports 15. DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfzphf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-baby-travel-system-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301418353.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Humidity Sensors (Digital & Analog) Market Report 2021-2026 - Major Players Are Developing Advanced Technologies And Launching New Products To Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humidity Sensors Market, By Product (Relative {Capacitive & Resistive} and Absolute {Solid Moisture Sensors & Mirror-Based Dew/frost}), By Type (Digital & Analog), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Humidity Sensors...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

PLDT, Smart Strengthen Security Of Online Transactions For Millions Of Philippine Customers With Vesta

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT, Inc. (PLDT), the Philippines' largest fully integrated telecommunications company, and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) announced that they are utilizing the anti-fraud solutions of Vesta to enhance the protection of online transactions made by customers across their digital channels. Vesta...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

AMAXG Group's Integrated Platform For NFT-Metaverse To Enter Global Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's film and music industries have earned tremendous success from all over the world. Next is South Korea's Metaverse and big data platform firms. They are rising rapidly to establish their reputation worldwide. Among them, one leading company has captured the attention of global spotlight for its innovative technologies of Metaverse and blockchain information.
WORLD
TheStreet

Champion Aerospace Selected S3 As Exclusive Worldwide Distributor Of Power Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Aerospace and S3 AeroDefense held an official signing ceremony today at the Dubai Airshow to celebrate and solidify their new agreement. In attendance at the signing from Champion Aerospace was Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Andrew Wall. S3 AeroDefense founders Jeff Wnuk and Sebastien Imbert were present in Dubai, joined by members of the S3 Executive board to celebrate the new partnership. Champion has selected S3 as the exclusive worldwide distributor of their aircraft POWER SOLUTIONS products. This new relationship will allow S3 to leverage their global reach to deliver Champion products to customers around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Travel#Strollers#Mexico#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#North American
TheStreet

Geek Sets Up ASEAN Headquarters In Singapore

To enhance its regional service capabilities and facilitate the transition towards Logistics 4.0. SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Singapore, facilitating the transition to Logistics 4.0 in Southeast Asia. With its expanded presence in Singapore, Geek+ will leverage the country's vibrant technology community and strategic location to enhance regional expansion and accelerate the adoption of robotics automation in retail, e-commerce, apparel and other key industries.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Research Highlights Significant Increase In Growth-oriented Women Entrepreneurs Worldwide

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women entrepreneurs represent about one in three growth-oriented entrepreneurs active in the world today. In its 2020/21 Women's Entrepreneurship Report: Thriving through Crisis - released today - Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) found that globally, 30.2% of women entrepreneurs surveyed expected to hire six or more employees in the next five years compared to just 18.7% in the 2019 report. According to the new report, the percentage of men expecting to hire six or more employees in the next five years is 48%.
ECONOMY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
TheStreet

Coway Listed On The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For The 6th Consecutive Year

- 2021 marks Coway's 6 th consecutive year on the DJSI World Index, 9 th consecutive year on the DJSI Asia/Pacific Index, and 4 th consecutive year on the DJSI Korea Index. SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company ", announced it's been included in the '2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ("DJSI World")' for the sixth consecutive year. As the only Korean company to feature in the Household Durables industry, the achievement is even more momentous.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Marketing Automation Market Value To Reach $14,180.6 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From $4,438.7 million in 2020, the global marketing automation market size is projected to reach $14,180.6 million in 2030, at a 12.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The major reasons for the rising demand for these solutions are the growing practice of digital marketing and rising number of people using social media. Moreover, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are adopting these solutions to achieve marketing efficiency and cut costs.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Dada Group, Mars Wrigley China And Kantar Jointly Release White Paper On Snack Food Category In O2O Consumption

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, Mars Wrigley China and Kantar, jointly released the White Paper on Snack Food Category in O2O Consumption on Monday. Based on the big data on the JDDJ platform and Mars Wrigley China, the White Paper provides in-depth industry insights into the on-demand consumption of snack food, and analyzes the latest trends of the snack category in the O2O (Online to Offline) commerce and its future plan in China.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
milestomemories.com

Travel Sector Expected to Rebound in the US and Worldwide

Travel Sector Expected to Rebound in the US and Worldwide. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) has released its latest Economic Impact Report, and it paints a positive outlook for travel in general and especially the United States. Prior to the pandemic, Travel & Tourism (including its direct, indirect...
LIFESTYLE
atlanticcitynews.net

Compact Tractor Market (2021 to 2027) - Drivers, Challenges and Trends - AGCO Corp.,CNH Industrial NV,Deere & Co.

The Global Compact Tractor Market Report, with its in-depth industry analysis of the market, estimates the industry size bifurcated into segments and regions. The Market report covers the regional, global and country level analysis with an exhaustive insight of the overall development prospects in the market. Besides, it sheds light on comprehensive competitive landscape of global market. The study supplementary offers dashboard outline of the major players encompassing their fruitful marketing plans, recent developments, market contribution etc. in both historic and the present contexts.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Rectifier Transformers Market 2021 also Industry is Booming Worldwide with Key Players | Siemens, ABB, GE, etc.

The Latest Released Rectifier Transformers market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Rectifier Transformers market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Rectifier Transformers market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Siemens, ABB, GE, TES Transformer, Neeltran, Dovop Electric, Shenda, Red-flag Group, Zhejiang Longxiang Electric, Niagara Transformer Corp, Dawonsys,
INDUSTRY
Bolivar Commercial

Environment Monitoring Systems Market 2021 Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2029

According to a Trends Market research report titled Environment Monitoring Systems Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2021 – 2030. The Research study on Environment Monitoring Systems Market is a crucial document for the industry players to understand competitive Environment Monitoring Systems Market scenario. The base year considered for Environment Monitoring Systems Market analysis is 2020. The report presents Environment Monitoring Systems Market industry chain structure, market overview, present industry statistics, market share & volume. All Environment Monitoring Systems Market industry is spanned across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America and Rest. Environment Monitoring Systems Market key players analysis, regional analysis, product insights, Environment Monitoring Systems Market types, and applications are elaborated.
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Connected Industries Market 2021 Extensive Study by Major Key Players-Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch, Microsoft Corporation

The report on the Connected Industries market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Connected Industries market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of data from the most...
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes System Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2029

A reverse transcriptase (RT) is an enzyme used to generate complementary DNA (cDNA) from an RNA template. Complementary DNA derived reverse transcriptase enzymes use in genes probes, genes cloning and also used to form library of complementary DNA, the complementary DNA is habitually found as stated sequence tags in numerous method.Reverse transcriptase is commonly used in research to apply the polymerase chain reaction technique to RNA in a technique called reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). Global Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes System Market was valued USD XX million in in 2017, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy