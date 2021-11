When starting Call of Duty: Vanguard, several players are encountering some audio issues with the game. Previous Call of Duty games have run into issues, and many reported these problems while playing the beta back in September. Here’s what you need to know about potentially fixing these audio issues and narrowing down what the solution can be to clear things up on your end. The audio problems vary from not hearing too well and hearing too much, causing the footsteps to sound very far off and not there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO