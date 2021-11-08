CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ENVOY Network Announces Exclusive Custom-Painted 'Wen Lambo' NFT By World-Renowned Dutch Artist Pablo Lücker

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) label ENVOY Network has announced their latest diamond-tier NFT drop, Wen Lambo , a one-of-a-kind NFT art piece which comes with a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador SV, custom-painted by renowned Dutch contemporary artist Pablo L ücker.

The buyer of the exclusive NFT will be the proud owner of the unique 'Wen Lambo' art piece and will receive the custom-painted rare Lamborghini delivered to them anywhere in the world by renowned luxury automobile dealers, VDM Cars.

The exclusive painted luxury vehicle will be revealed in the presence of Pablo Lücker and alongside notable entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs, thought leaders, and visionaries during a grand ceremony at the exclusive business and lifestyle fair, Masters Expo, in Amsterdam November 18-22.

The NFT will go up for auction shortly after the reveal at wenlambo.pablolucker.com.

Derived from the popular crypto community phrase " Wen Lambo," the 1-of-1 NFT is exclusive full ownership of the customized, extremely valuable Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Named after Pablo Picasso, Lücker was born in the seventh generation of an artist family from the south of the Netherlands and is known for his striking handwriting style, the so-called "Dream Script," with which he expresses emotions or identities visually instead of using letters. Pablo has now created an exclusive art piece which will be the base of the paint on the new Lamborghini.

Lücker states, "With my art, I tell stories. This incredible car will tell my story about how I see the future: Crypto, Blockchain and more NFTs. I strongly believe the future will be both prosperous and digital. I also think that as a contemporary artist I have to be on the forefront of contemporary innovation."

"I hope that many other artists eventually get to understand the possibilities of using NFTs. The technology provides an artist with independence. Selling and purchasing NFT art becomes more fair as the NFT world is self-regulatory, which is something that I support a lot."

This is Pablo Lücker's first-ever NFT collection, consisting of several compliments to the purchase of the NFT:

  • Exclusive full ownership of the luxury automobile
  • Exclusive brand new Lamborghini Aventador SV
  • Custom painted by Pablo Lücker
  • NFT artwork by Pablo Lücker X ENVOY
  • Real life artwork by Pablo Lücker
  • Car delivered anywhere in the world
  • Can be stored and displayed at the famous luxury car showroom of VDM Cars where many celebrities visit to buy new cars

Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY Network agency said: "The concept of this very special Wen Lambo NFT came from a brainstorming session with Pablo about how crypto is changing the world.

"We discussed how Pablo could make a super cool art piece that represented this fast evolving community. The phrase 'Wen Lambo' fell and that's where the idea came from.

"I cannot think of a better event to reveal our latest disruptive NFT, than the globally renowned Masters Expo in Amsterdam. Someone in the world is going to be the very proud owner of this one of a kind sports car very soon!"

Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT agency with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFTs to empower fans. Accordingly, following the 'Wen Lambo' 1-of-1 diamond tier auction, another tier of 1,000 exclusive Pablo Lücker x ENVOY NFTs will launch with more details to come.

ENVOY Network is created by an international powerhouse advisory team with expertise across music, technology, business, entertainment, and gaming. Known for its disruptive and innovative NFT drops, the 'Wen Lambo' drop is without a doubt one of ENVOY's most groundbreaking releases to date.

The premium NFT agency released their first NFT with 'Decentraboard' on August 14 with the first-ever NFT curated billboard which sold out in minutes. The artworks of the owners of the shared space were displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York for an NFT 'history making moment' and are continuing to be displayed in iconic locations around the world.

To access ENVOY Network and its unique NFT releases, you need to pre-register at their website: https://envoy.art to gain access, receive updates about upcoming auctions and advance notifications.

For more information about ENVOY Network please go to: https://envoy.art or join their Telegram group: https://t.me/envoynetwork

Wen Lambo NFT images and video, Founder biographies, ENVOY Network logo, FAQs on ENVOY Network and NFT's can be accessed here.

More information on Wen Lambo can be accessed here and the website is wenlambo.pablolucker.com.

All media enquiries: Envoy@Miller-PR.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envoy-network-announces-exclusive-custom-painted-wen-lambo-nft-by-world-renowned-dutch-artist-pablo-lucker-301418159.html

SOURCE ENVOY

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

TCGplayer and Internationally Renowned DJ / Grammy-Nominated Artist and Producer Steve Aoki Form Exclusive Partnership to Bring $3 Million of Curated Pokémon Inventory to the Marketplace

"We're embarking on a fantastic journey and I look forward to dropping new products on TCGplayer every week!"-Steve Aoki. As part of the partnership, Aoki is opening his personal vault and bringing to the TCGplayer marketplace hand-selected, graded and ungraded Pokémon cards for every value level of collecting. The Steve Aoki Vault collection includes high-value cards, exclusive products from Aoki's personal collection of clothing, memorabilia and records, and hand-filled Mystery Boxes with once-in-a-lifetime experiences like artist meet-and-greets and concert tickets. The entire collection will be available on the TCGplayer marketplace through an exclusive consignment agreement powered by the Direct by TCGplayer program. Products will be released in waves, with new products dropping periodically starting on November 3, 2021, and running through 2023. TCGplayer will support the collection's entire customer experience, providing end-to-end inventory management assistance from e-commerce services to listing and fulfillment.
ENTERTAINMENT
aithority.com

Renowned Artist Red Hong Yi Announces the Launch of her Latest Memebank NFT for Sale on OpenSea Marketplace

The much-anticipated NFT Memebank Banknotes series by renowned Malaysian artist, Red Hong Yi has officially launched and is open for bidding on OpenSea . Top AiThority.com Insights: Zscaler Extends Fast, Seamless Digital Experience Monitoring to Unified Collaboration Applications. “This project was created to merge the physical and digital worlds, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Announcing The World's First NFT Keychain Accessory: Finally, A Way To Stylishly Display And Advertise NFT's

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Artifact Technology announces creation of the first ever physical NFT Keychain accessory as well as Artifact Marketplace App which enables users to display, and advertise NFT projects directly on their keychain (patent pending), with a limited supply presale starting early November-(exact date TBD). Follow...
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

Tour the L.A. Studio of Renowned Artist Charles Gaines

After 50 years of making art, American conceptual artist Charles Gaines has had a banner year in 2021. Kicking things off in January with his first U.K. solo show, at Hauser & Wirth London, he followed up the next month with a survey exhibition of his early grid experiments and identity pieces at Dia Beacon in New York. Two such high-profile events alone would be enough to amplify the importance and impact of Gaines in today’s art world, and yet the accolades continued when another show opened at SFMOMA in March.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
zycrypto.com

Renowned Artist Oleg Tselkov To Auction “Head with Legs” Painting With A Corresponding NFT

A Nov. 12 NFT auction plans to feature the oil painting “Head with Legs” by the iconic maverick Russian artist and painter of the post-war period, Oleg Tselkov. The painting will be auctioned alongside a corresponding non-fungible token (NFT). A second smaller painting by the artist will also be auctioned by Sotheby’s with a starting bid of 110,000 GBP. Bids will continue on superhow.art until Nov. 12, 2021. Tselkov’s post-war and contemporary Russian art sold for higher prices than expected during a September auction. It is, therefore, likely that these pieces will receive high attention from investors as well.
DESIGN
u.today

Ben Colley Speaks on Lumenswap Ecosystem, Stellar Network and Their Own NFT Marketplace Launching in Exclusive Interview

Last week, I spoke to Ben Colley, the lead educator of Lumenswap and a big fan of crypto. He told me about their project, shared some important news and gave us an idea of how to protect the community from scams. Also, he made a guess about the Bitcoin price one year from now. (How much do you think it is? You can check your guess at the end of the article). Let’s dive into the interview!
MARKETS
TheStreet

All-Inclusive NFT Marketplace Niftify Announces Initial Exchange Offering Of $NIFT Tokens With Synapse Network

$NIFT Token Pre-Public Sales to Take Place November 16, 17. MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announced the initial exchange offering (IEO) of its $NIFT tokens with cross-chain investment ecosystem Synapse Network. Currently in beta launch, the Niftify platform allows people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Dutch#Nft#Lamborghini#Vdm Cars#Masters Expo#Wenlambo Pablolucker Com#Crypto
Tennessee Tribune

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Announces Exclusive Nashville Experience Packages Curated by Rachel Bradshaw of E! Network’s The Bradshaw Bunch

NASHVILLE, TN. – From now to January 29, 2022, guests at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown have the opportunity to “Experience Nashville Like a Star” with exclusive packages and experiences curated and hosted by Rachel Bradshaw, award-winning singer, songwriter, and entertainment personality of the breakout hit E! Network television series The Bradshaw Bunch.
NASHVILLE, TN
martechseries.com

GameFi and the world’s first NFT co-creation Platform for Artists

GameFi and NFT are becoming global trends, paving the way for the Blockchain industry. However, when artists from all over the world can create and earn money from games together, it is a whole new story. Non – Fungible Token (NFT) is a digital asset using blockchain technology to operate...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ARTnews

‘Quality Triumphs:’ Macklowe Collection Brings in $676.1 M. at Sotheby’s

In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. 21 lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million-$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...
ECONOMY
AFP

Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New York auction

The first part of an art collection owned by New York real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Burg that was put on sale after their bitter divorce fetched $676 million at auction at Sotheby's Monday night. In just two hours, the auction in New York saw a parade of 35 modern and contemporary works by artists such as Warhol, Rothko, Koons, Picasso and Giacometti go under the hammer. The $676 million total was the highest single evening sale for Sotheby's, and with the second part of the collection to be sold in spring 2022, the total could surpass the record set by the Rockefeller collection sold in 2018 at Christie's for $835 million. Between 200 and 300 people were allowed to attend the sale at Sotheby's headquarters, after several virtual seasons owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
dexerto.com

Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

Twitch star and popular content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be getting into the adult toy business after responding to an offer by fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren. Amouranth has been one of the most business-savvy creators on the internet, making millions off streaming on Twitch and her OF content. Her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy