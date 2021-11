They're lucky aesthetics don't matter, because there was nothing pretty about it. If there was any feel-good left from the win over the Browns in Cleveland, either in the categories of running the ball and stopping the run, or a steadily improving offensive line, or consistently doing the little things on defense, such as staying in gaps vs. the run and maintaining rush lanes to prevent the quarterback from find a way to escape, or not hurting themselves with turnovers and/or ill-timed penalties, well, it's back to the drawing board there.

