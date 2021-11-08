Stüssy and Dr. Martens Reunite For Rugged Two-Piece Collaboration

I got a phone call from a friend and event planner asking me if I could host a red carpet for an award show! I was too elated and got to thinking, wow just maybe things are starting to open back up and I can get back to doing what I truly love! That would be hosting red carpets like before and I get such a kick out of it! It was a red carpet affair held in Norcross, Ga. I quickly got to thinking what could I wear since I would be in front of a lot of people interviewing and thats when I headed to Lisa Nicole Cloud’s “Boss Collection” showroom to see what she had. I picked out this embellished black bodysuit with mask attached for my look and black sheer panel wide-legged pants.

