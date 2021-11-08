Stüssy and Dr. Martens Reunite For Rugged Two-Piece Collaboration

One Piece has had a big week when it comes to the news department, with Netflix revealing which actors will be portraying the Straw Hat Pirates in the upcoming live-action series, and some new merchandise is bringing together Luffy and several of his friends for a collaboration with Seiko. Seiko, the watch producers, have partnered with One Piece in the past, though this latest line is definitely one of its priciest but will give fans of the world of the Grand Line a number of choices when it comes to watches patterned around Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Law, and Sabo.
Comments / 0