Beginning Nov. 8, guests can give thanks with new Thanksgiving Collection, complete with four festive doughnuts and available in custom gratitude boxes (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning Nov. 8, Guests Can Give Thanks With New Thanksgiving Collection, Complete With Four Festive Doughnuts And Available In Custom Gratitude Boxes

Krispy Kreme is encouraging Americans to share "Gobbles of Gratitude" with new doughnuts this Thanksgiving season as 80 percent of respondents in a national survey say celebrating Thanksgiving is more important than in previous years, and nearly half are planning to attend more Thanksgiving celebrations than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we're creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

According to the new survey, even during this cooking and baking filled holiday, 56% of consumers plan to spend less traditional time in the kitchen in order to spend overdue time with missed family and friends.

Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Collection, available beginning Nov. 8 for a limited-time at participating shops across the U.S., features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another gobble-tastic treat:

  • Pecan Pie Doughnut- Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.
  • Cranberry Orange Doughnut- This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.
  • Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut- A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.
  • Gobbler Doughnut- A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!

Krispy Kreme guests can also express gratitude to loved ones, friends and others by packaging their Thanksgiving Collection doughnuts in Krispy Kreme's custom gratitude box (while supplies last), which features a space to share "Gobbles of Gratitude" to someone special via note on top.

Share how you're showing "Gobbles of Gratitude" with Krispy Kreme's new Thanksgiving Collection and custom box by using #GobblesofGratitude and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about Krispy Kreme's Thanksgiving Collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/thanksgiving.

About Krispy KremeHeadquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About Survey DataThe online survey was conducted by TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, on behalf of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. The survey was conducted among 1,000 American adults, ages 18+, nationally representative of age, gender and region from September 30 to October 6, 2021.


