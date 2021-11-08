CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson's Celebrates Everyday Superheroes

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

MUSKEGO, Wis., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's—the Super Snack ™ brand powered by sweet potatoes and ancestral oils—is proud to unveil their #EverydaySuperhero campaign. The campaign is aimed squarely at promoting, encouraging and spotlighting children and their everyday acts of kindness. Celebrating children is central to the Jackson's brand, and this new campaign allows customers to nominate kids who are making a positive impact in their community.

Nominate Your Everyday Superhero Jackson's is inviting consumers to nominate a child using the hashtag #EverydaySuperhero on Instagram, or via a dedicated page on their website . There is also a QR code on every bag of Jackson's that leads consumers directly to the submission page. Featured SuperKids will be highlighted on Jackson's social media, and may even receive a SuperSnack SnackPack—a superhero sized box of Jackson's chips—as a token of appreciation for everything they do.

Jackson's has a special place in their hearts for the bravery, strength and hopefulness of kids. The big hearts and even bigger ideas of Jackson's #EverydaySuperhero nominees are a source of constant inspiration, with every single nominee helping to change the world for the better.

A Super Heroic Origin StoryThe launch of the #EverydaySuperhero campaign only brings the brand closer to its roots, which started in 2013 in Scott and Megan Reamer's Crested Butte, Colorado kitchen. Seeking low inflammation snacks to suit the restrictive diet of their own superhero- their son Jackson- the first sweet potato chips they made planted the seeds of a snacking revolution. Today, the story of Jackson continues to inspire everyone at Jackson's to make super snacks that bring out the hero in us all.

"The big hearts and even bigger ideas of kids help to make the world a super place, and we want to celebrate themjust like we celebrated our son Jackson when we started making small batch chips in our family kitchen," said Scott Reamer, Jackson's cofounder. "Megan and I are excited for the new direction the brand is taking, and are proud to make snacks that bring out the hero in us all."

Boldly Going Where No Chip Has Before Jackson's new #EverydaySuperhero campaign comes at an exciting time for the brand, which just released updates to their existing packaging, website and social properties. The new branding puts a finer focus on Jackson's complete devotion to making the best sweet potato in ancestral oils—from a production facility 100% devoted to sweet potato chips, to complete control over the entire production process of the chips' flavor, texture and quality. All varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher, and are available in 1.5oz and 5oz bags:

  • Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil: These are the chips that started it all; coconut oil imparts a rich flavor and buttery mouthfeel, perfectly balanced by a sprinkle of sea salt.
  • Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: The neutral backdrop of avocado oil and touch of sea salt sets the stage to let our heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes shine.
  • Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: Inspired by the salsa verdes of the Southwest, these new additions to our lineup are bold, zesty and full of flavor.
  • Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: These tangy, vinegary chips are another new addition to our lineup, inspired by the flavors of a Carolina BBQ mop sauce.

Jackson's is available for purchase at jacksonschips.com and in select retailers nationwide, including Sam's Club, ShopRite, Pete's Fresh Market, Sendik's Food Market, Strack and Van Til.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonschips.com.

About Jackson'sFormerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet potato chips made with avocado and coconut oils, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making chips in their kitchen as a low inflammation snack for their eldest son, Jackson, who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's happier, healthier snacks have since found a passionate community of super fans, and are now sold in national chains such as Sam's Club, as well as local co-ops. The chips are also sold online at www.jacksonshchips.com .

For Media Inquiries: please contact Natalie Mazzarella: natalie@skoogco.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacksons-celebrates-everyday-superheroes-301418006.html

SOURCE Jackson's

