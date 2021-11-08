CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DxTerity Diagnostics Announces Its OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) Compliance-Ready COVID-19 Employer Screening Service

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTerity Diagnostics announced today its SafeWorkDx™ subscription service meets all of OSHA's latest guidelines outlined within the November 5 th published ETS and is available now for employers looking for comprehensive COVID-19 testing and employee data management solutions.

SafeworkDx makes meeting the new OSHA ETS standards time and cost effective. All samples are tested at DxTerity Diagnostic's CLIA laboratory, via polymerase chain reaction (PCR), so no proctoring or observation of sample collection is required. Results are sent both to the employee and to human resources via a HIPAA-compliant encrypted portal, eliminating the time and expense of manually gathering and documenting individual test results. Plus, the results are delivered quickly (>98% within 24-hours, >99% within 48-hours) to minimize any potential employee exposure.

SafeworkDx also simplifies data management and storage via DxTerity's cloud-based HIPAA compliant portal, permitting generation of individual reports and entire corporate test report summaries. More information can be found at https://dxterity.com/covid-19/.

"At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, with WHO's announcement of a potential European resurgence, and OSHA's latest guidelines, employers will be looking for improved ways to monitor their employee's health and we are proud to bring our expertise to provide employers with a simple, cost-effective way to meet the new OSHA requirements and keep businesses running smoothly," says Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics.

About DxTerity Diagnostics: DxTerity Diagnostics is an ISO 13485-certified genomics company with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited laboratory based near Los Angeles, CA. DxTerity Diagnostics develops simple, fast, and affordable genomic tests for disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. Please visit www.dxterity.com.

DxTerity Diagnostics Contact: Mark GershDxTerity Diagnostics Inc.310-537-7857 media@dxterity.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxterity-diagnostics-announces-its-osha-emergency-temporary-standard-ets-compliance-ready-covid-19-employer-screening-service-301417926.html

SOURCE DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

