Hexaware Technologies Partners With Duck Creek Technologies To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Insurers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, to drive digital transformation for insurers.

Hexaware aims to deliver this through its proprietary automation solutions and technology components that enable insurers to adopt Duck Creek solutions rapidly, increase release velocity, mitigate execution risk, and lower overall implementation costs.

"Leveraging an industry-leading platform such as Duck Creek not only helps digitally transform a business but also enables insurers to drive business agility by leveraging cloud, thereby building a nimble and agile organization. We look forward to working with Duck Creek as a Global Consulting Partner and serving the Duck Creek user community," said Parameshwaran Iyer, Vice President and Insurance Operations Director for EMEA at Hexaware.

Kush Gupta, Vice President, Insurance Business, Hexaware Technologies added, " North America and Europe are witnessing unprecedented adoption of insurance technology led by digital and cloud due to customer spending habits. Hexaware is a provider of digital services to insurers in the region and is excited to partner with Duck Creek to increase digital adoption and deliver differentiated product propositions in a highly dynamic and competitive marketplace."

"Today's consumers expect digital insurance solutions to be fully aligned with their mobile and connected lifestyles. P&C insurers aren't competing only with other insurance providers, but also with companies that drive supreme customer experiences in consumers' daily lives," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, VP of Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "It has become critical for insurance products and solutions to be enabled with digital interconnectivity. With over 20 years of experience working with Tier I and Tier II P&C insurance carriers, Hexaware has developed a number of unique assets that empower insurers with 'rate-of-change accelerators', and we look forward to working together and further our mutual customers' success."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems.

http://www.hexaware.com.Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-technologies-partners-with-duck-creek-technologies-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-for-insurers-301418284.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

