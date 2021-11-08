CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Genomics' CEO To Speak At COP26 On The Microbiome, Food Systems And Climate Change

By PR Newswire
CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, a pioneer in applying network science to biology, has announced that its CEO, Anthony Finbow, will be speaking at the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub's special COP26 session organised by EIT Food at 4 pm GMT today, entitled: 'How do we address key health and nutrition challenges within 1.5º?' The Global Innovation Hub on Health & Nutrition will also feature notable speakers and leaders from the global sustainable agrifood ecosystem, including Saskia Nuijten, Director of Public Engagement & Communications, EIT Food; Jane Liu, Editor-in-Chief, FoodUnfolded®; amongst other speakers from the World Economic Forum, Rabobank, Bayer, Agoro Carbon Alliance, WWF and the FAO.

Anthony Finbow, CEO of Eagle Genomics, said: "Life is a network. Thanks to future-forward technologies we are starting to build a network of understanding that conceives life as more of a complex system than was previously appreciated. This includes our understanding of the microbiome, which has the potential to transform food value chains and consumption patterns. At Eagle Genomics, we believe that it holds the key to solving the world's Grand Challenges. Understanding the microbiomes of soils, plants, animals and humans, and how they interact with their diverse hosts, could help us dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the food sector while meeting global health and nutrition needs - helping us better understand what we eat. Unfortunately, the biodiversity of the microbiome is under threat from anthropocenic activity including certain farming practices, as well as ongoing climate change - although due to microorganisms' tiny size we cannot perceive this destruction with the naked eye alone.

To fully grasp how such microscopic life works within its infinitely complex ecosystem, we need to network microbiome science. In this way, our AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist]™, is helping drive the digital reinvention of life sciences R&D across numerous industries, from AgBio and Food through to Healthcare, Personal Care and Beauty - helping develop sustainable solutions while unlocking significant economic potential."

Eagle Genomics is an EIT Food RisingFoodStar, was recently listed as a Hello Tomorrow Deep Tech Pioneer, and won the ' AI Champion' award in the UK's 2021 Business Weekly Awards. Finbow has a number of advisory roles in the UK, including Vice-Chair of the BioIndustry Association (BIA)'s Genomics Advisory Committee, as well as leading the Emerging Technologies Stream of the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN)'s Microbiome Innovation Network.

The panel session will run from 4 pm - 4.50 pm GMT / 11 - 11.50 am US EST on Monday 8 th November and is available to watch on YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7futrdJ7Unk

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics is innovating at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics to help drive the digital reinvention of the life sciences. Its award-winning AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist]™, empowers scientists to exploit multi-dimensional data to help companies conduct science-led innovation for next-generation products. It supports the entire innovation workflow - from hypothesis through insight to product claims - helping bring novel, safer and sustainable products to market, faster, across the Food, Healthcare, Personal Care and Beauty and AgBio industries.

Eagle Genomics is forging strategic relationships with leading scientific establishments focused on the microbiome and in the UK has helped shape the Microbiome Strategic Roadmap. A Cambridge, UK-headquartered business with a global presence, it has sites in London's Knowledge Quarter, Hyderabad, India, New York's Genome Center as well as Paris' Station F and Potsdam Science Park, Germany. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

About EIT Food

EIT Food is the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation ecosystem. We accelerate innovation to build a future-fit food system that produces healthy and sustainable food for all.

Supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, we invest in projects, organisations and individuals that share our goals for a healthy and sustainable food system. We unlock innovation potential in businesses and universities, and create and scale agrifood startups to bring new technologies and products to market. We equip entrepreneurs and professionals with the skills needed to transform the food system and put consumers at the heart of our work, helping build trust by reconnecting them to the origins of their food.

Find out more at www.eitfood.eu or follow us via social media: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Eagle GenomicsDr Priya Kalia, Global Communications priya.kalia@eaglegenomics.com

Media contact Carina Birt, Sarum PR+44 7970 006624 carina@sarumpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681594/Eagle_Genomics_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagle-genomics-ceo-to-speak-at-cop26-on-the-microbiome-food-systems-and-climate-change-301418366.html

SOURCE Eagle Genomics

