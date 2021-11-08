CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Process Mining Software Market Size Worth $7.95 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago
  • In terms of component, the software segment dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in demand from enterprises for software solutions that can be easily integrated into their prevailing BI infrastructure. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 56.0% over the forecast period
  • Based on deployment, the cloud segment reported the largest revenue share in 2020 and it is expected to register the maximum growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising acceptance of the remote work model and adoption from small and medium as well as large enterprises to integrate cloud technologies into their existing infrastructure. The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period
  • In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. As customers are increasingly adopting digital devices and bank competitors are implementing digital technologies, banks and financial services organizations are striving to enhance customer experience and offer better services. Meanwhile, the consumer goods and services industry segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 56.6% over the forecast period
  • Europe dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for analytics solutions from small & medium as well as large enterprises in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 53.9% over the forecast period

IN THIS ARTICLE
