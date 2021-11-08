Process Mining Software Market Size Worth $7.95 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced the pricing of its offering of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on or about November 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Marathon also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, to purchase up to an additional $97,500,000 principal amount of notes.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO