MultiPlan Corporation Announces Investor Call

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will be holding a call at 8:00 am on Monday November 8, 2021 to address recent volatility in the stock.

To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 876-9923 (domestic). The conference ID for the live call is 931 8713 5118.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

